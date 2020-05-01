Eldorado Gold Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eldorado Gold Corporation (“Eldorado” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that all director nominees, as listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated March 17, 2020, were elected as directors of Eldorado at the Company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on April 30, 2020, in Vancouver, British Columbia.

As previously announced by the Company, after almost 14 years on the Board, Geoffrey Handley did not stand for re-election to the Company’s Board. The Company thanks Geoff for his years of dedicated service.“We would like to thank our shareholders for their ongoing feedback and support,” said George Albino, Chair of Eldorado Gold’s Board of Directors. “As Chair, I look forward to continuing to build long-term shareholder value as we turn our sights to build on our solid foundation and grow our business safely and sustainably. Further, I would like to thank Geoff for his counsel and years of service to the Company, and extend a warm welcome to Catharine Farrow.”At the Meeting, shareholders of the Company also approved:The appointment of auditors;Setting the auditors pay; andThe advisory resolution on executive compensation.Voting results on each resolution are detailed below and can also be found in the Company’s final Report on Voting Results as filed on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ). All resolutions were conducted by ballot.

