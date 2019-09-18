Election Promises A Plenty

CBJ — It’s no secret that all major political parties dig in with lavish promises in the hopes of attracting Canadian voters come election time, which will take place on October 21.

The NDP is promising free dental care for households making under $70,000 starting next year if it wins a mandate in the federal election.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh made the announcement in Sudbury on the election trail.

Dental care would be free for households making under $70,000, with a sliding co-payment for those earning between $70,000 and $90,000.

The party says the covered services would include examinations, cleanings and fluoride rinses, x-rays, teeth fillings, crowns, root canals, treatments for gum disease, dentures and braces for non-cosmetic purposes.

The party estimates its initial plan would cover 4.3 million Canadians.

The federal Conservatives say they can find $1.5 billion in savings each year by eliminating some of the federal funding received by businesses.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer made the announcement in Hamilton. He said a Conservative government would review all federal business subsidies and eliminate programs where the funds benefit shareholders, corporate executives, foreign companies, lobbyists or consultants.

Scheer said the Conservatives never would have spent federal funds as the Liberals have, citing the $220 million spent to buy energy efficient gas turbines for the Canada LNG project in British Columbia and the $4.5 billion purchase of the Trans Mountain pipeline.

The governing Liberals say they’d dole out more money to senior citizens if reelected.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his party would increase old age security by an extra 10% but only when a senior turns 75. The Liberals would also increase the Canada Pension Plan survivor’s benefit by 25%.

Trudeau made the announcement at a lawn bowling club in Fredericton.

It was just announced that the federal government once again ran a deficit of more than $10 billion. Jobs are being created, but some say it’s a false economy, predicated on building even more debt.

