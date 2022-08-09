Electronic Coating Technologies Gains New ISO 13485:2016 Certification

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Electronic Coating Technologies (ECT), a leading provider of protective materials and application services for the electronics industry, now meets ISO 13485:2016 Medical Devices Quality Management System certification.

ECT has been delivering treatments that prevent premature failure, protect, and improve performance of critical electronic components through manufacturing services and a large distribution network of materials and equipment solutions. ECT recently introduced its newest service offering, Parylene C and N, expanding its existing conformal coating services out of its New York facility. The ISO 13485:2016 certification supports the unique biocompatible features of Parylene N, most used for manufacturing implantable medical devices. ECT works very closely with world-renowned medical device customers that rely of on high-level service to small local companies requiring help in bringing their products to market.

“We have responded to our customer markets by acquiring this certification to align us with the latest quality management system practices and regulatory requirements to best service medical customers,” said John Fleming, ECT Quality Manager. “We will continue to expand our accreditations to best support our growing client base.”

About ECT

Electronic Coating Technologies provides expertise in protective materials and application services within the electronic technology sectors. Service and solutions are provided for the aerospace and military, automotive, consumer and industrial, power and renewable energy, and medical industries. For additional information on ECT, visit electroniccoating.com or call us at 1-877-262-8328.



