Electrophoresis Market Size to Reach USD 4.21 Billion in 2028 | Growing Application of Electrophoresis in Drug Discovery, Genomics, Proteomics, And Antibody Research will Drive Industry Growth, says Emergen Research

Vancouver, British Columbia, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global electrophoresis market size is expected to reach USD 4.21 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing investment in research on proteomic, genomic, and electrophoresis techniques, rising emphasis on industry-academia research, growing application of capillary electrophoresis with mass spectroscopy, and increasing application of next-generation sequencing are some key factors fueling revenue growth of global electrophoresis market. Electrophoresis, also known as cataphoresis process, is a laboratory process used to separate RNA, DNA, or protein molecules. Electrophoretic system comprises two electrodes of opposite charge, anode, and cathode, connected by a conducting medium called electrolyte. The movement of molecules depends on particle size, shape, electric charge, and temperature during the process, and it remains constant under specific electrophoretic conditions.

Claim Your FREE Sample Copy with Table of content@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/595

In this process, different kinds of gels are used in slab or tube form as support mediums. Gel slabs are more widely used in laboratories as these allow multiple samples to be run in parallel. Agarose and polyacrylamide gels are the two most widely used support mediums. Agarose gel is broadly used during electrophoresis of DNA.

.Some Key Findings in the Report:

In May 2018, Aglient technologies acquired Advanced Analytical Technologies, Inc. The acquisition helped Aglient technologies to provide customers with a more comprehensive set of services for Next Generation Sequencing workflows.

Academic & research institutes segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. This can be attributed to rising funding for proteomics and genomics research.

North America accounted for a 31.2% revenue share in the global market in 2020. Increasing investment for new drug discovery and rising focus on biotechnology research are major factors driving revenue growth of the market in this region.

Key players operating in the market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Merck Group, Agilent Technologies, Danaher Corporation, GE Healthcare, PerkinElmer, Harvard Bioscience, Shimadzu Corporation, and Sebia Group.

Check Our Prices@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/595

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global electrophoresis market based on product, application, end-use, and regions:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Electrophoresis Reagents

Protein Electrophoresis Reagents Nucleic Acid Electrophoresis Reagents

Electrophoresis Systems

Electrophoresis Software

Gel Documentation Systems

Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Research Quality Control & Process Validation Diagnostics

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)$1$1$1 Academic & Research Institutes Hospitals Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Others



Click to access the Report Study, Read key highlights of the Report and Look at Projected Trends: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/electrophoresis-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. BENELUX Italy Spain Switzerland Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



Take a Look at our Related Reports:

Topical Drug Delivery Market By Product Form (Semi-Solid, Solid Formulations, Transdermal Products, and Liquid Formulations), By Route (Dermal, Ophthalmic, Nasal, Others), By End-Use (Hospitals, Home Healthcare, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Burn Center), and By Regions

Medical Smart Textiles Market By Technology (Textile Sensors, Wearable Technology), By Application (Surgery, Bio-Monitoring, Therapy, and Wellness), By End-use (Hospitals and Clinics, Medical Academic and Research Center), and By Region

Operating Room Management Solutions Market By Solution Type (Data management and communication solutions, Operating room supply management solutions, Anesthesia information management solutions, Operating room scheduling solutions, Performance management solutions), By Mode of Deployment (Ob-premises, Cloud-based), By End-Use (Hospitals, Ambulatory surgical centers), and By Region

Patient Registry Software Market By Delivery, By Database, By Registry Type, By Function, By Software Type (Integrated, Standalone), By End-use (Government & Third-Party Administrators, Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals, Research Centers, Others), and By Region, Forecast to 2027

Ambulatory EHR Market By Deployment (Cloud-based, On-premises), By Practice Size (Solo Practices, Large Practices, Small-medium-sized Practices), By Application, By End-use (Independent Centers, Hospital-owned Ambulatory Centers, Others), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Read Full Press Release: https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-electrophoresis-market

CBJ Newsmakers