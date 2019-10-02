Element Fleet Management Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Conference Call

Date: November 7, 2019

Time: 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)TORONTO, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX: EFN) (“Element” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of fleet management services, will hold its third quarter 2019 results conference call and webcast for investors and analysts on November 7, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. ET. Element’s financial and operating results for the period will be issued after market close on November 6, 2019 and will be available on the Company’s website at https://www.elementfleet.com/about-us/investor-relations .The webcast will be available on the Company’s website for three months. A taped recording of the conference call may be accessed through December 7, 2019 by dialing 1-800-319-6413 or +1-604-638-9010 and entering the access code 3686.About Element Fleet Management Corp.Element Fleet Management (TSX: EFN) is a leading global fleet management company, providing world-class services and financing for commercial vehicle fleets. The Company enjoys scale and leadership in key markets, a top-tier client base, strong cash flow, ready access to capital, and an investment-grade balance sheet. Element’s suite of services spans the total fleet lifecycle – from acquisition and financing to program management and remarketing – helping clients optimize performance and improve productivity. For more information, visit www.elementfleet.com.Contact:Michael Barrett

Vice President, Investor Relations

(416) 646-5698



