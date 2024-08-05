Element Reports Fourth Quarter and Record 2024 Financial Results; Reaffirms Full-Year 2025 Guidance

Amounts in US$ unless otherwise noted

Record 2024 net revenue of $1.1 billion driving record adjusted operating income, adjusted earnings per share and adjusted free cash flow per share

Record performance in 2024 underpinned by an 18% year-over-year increase in services revenue, and a 9% year-over-year increase in net financing revenue associated with higher net earning assets



Strong performance allowed for acceleration of strategic investments to position us for future success while delivering full-year adjusted operating margins within guidance range



Robust client demand, strong and growing pipeline, and a high-recurring-revenue business model, combined with the benefits of investments made in 2024, to drive continued growth across key financial metrics



Reaffirming 2025 guidance for net revenue growth of 6.5 to 8.5%, positive adjusted operating leverage, and high single- to low double-digit growth in each of adjusted operating income, adjusted EPS, and adjusted free cash flow per share

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX:EFN) (“Element” or the “Company”), the largest publicly traded, pure-play automotive fleet manager in the world, today announced financial and operating results for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and record results for full-year 2024. The following table presents Element’s selected financial results.

Q4 20241 Q3 20241 Q4 20231 QoQ YoY 2024 2023 YoY In US$ millions, except percentages and per share amount % % % Selected results – as reported Net revenue 270.9 279.6 245.1 (3)% 11% 1,087.6 959.1 13% Pre-tax income 121.4 134.0 103.4 (9)% 17% 513.6 448.9 14% Pre-tax income margin 44.8 % 47.9 % 42.2 % (310) bps 260 bps 47.2 % 46.8 % 40 bps Earnings per share (EPS) [basic] 0.23 0.24 0.20 (1)% 3% 0.96 0.84 12% EPS [basic] [$CAD] 0.32 0.33 0.27 (3)% 19% 1.31 1.13 16% Adjusted results (excludes one-time strategic project costs in 2024)1 Adjusted net revenue2 270.9 279.6 245.1 (3)% 11% 1,087.6 959.1 13% Adjusted operating income (AOI)2 143.3 161.4 134.9 (11)% 6% 601.2 530.5 13% Adjusted operating margin2 52.9 % 57.7 % 55.0 % (480) bps (210) bps 55.3 % 55.3 % — bps Adjusted EPS2 [basic] 0.27 0.29 0.25 (7)% 8% 1.12 0.98 14% Adjusted EPS2[basic] [$CAD] 0.37 0.40 0.33 (8)% 12% 1.53 1.32 16% Other highlights: Adjusted free cash flow per share2(FCF/sh) 0.30 0.36 0.29 (17)% 3% 1.38 1.24 11% Adjusted2 (FCF/sh) [$CAD] 0.41 0.49 0.40 (16)% 2% 1.89 1.67 13% Originations 1,498 1,716 1,490 (13)% 1% 6,732 6,340 6%

Strategic project costs totaled $20 million, of which $14 million was incurred in 2023 and $6 million in 2024, These costs were, attributable to leasing initiatives in Ireland, and were $2 million below planned investment as previously communicated. These costs for the quarterly periods in the above table were as follows: Q4 2023 ($11 million), Q3 2024 ($2 million), and Nil in Q4 2024. Additionally, Q3 2024 also included $7 million in acquisition-related costs, including severance, in connection with the Autofleet transaction. Adjusted results are non-GAAP or supplemental financial measures, which do not have any standard meaning prescribed by GAAP under IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. For further information, please see the “IFRS to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” section in this earnings release. The Company uses “Adjusted Results” because it believes that they provide useful information to investors regarding its performance and results of operations.

“In 2024, we continued to execute our global growth strategy that builds on our considerable business momentum, delivering record results and value to clients, team members, and our shareholders. At the core of our efforts is a digital-first mindset and an unwavering commitment to operational excellence and prioritizing client success,” said Laura Dottori-Attanasio, Chief Executive Officer of Element. “Our robust performance relative to our plan allowed us to accelerate strategic investments aimed at enhancing our client experience, modernizing operations through digitization and automation, and strengthening our teams and culture. We achieved this while delivering within our full-year adjusted operating margin guidance and exceeding other key financial metrics. With these investments, we are building a stronger, more agile, and more innovative foundation to lead in defining the future of mobility.

Dottori-Attanasio continued, “We expect expense growth to moderate considerably in 2025 as the acceleration and benefits of this year’s investments begin to materialize. By optimizing costs and driving operational efficiencies through digital innovation, our disciplined approach to strategic investing in the areas that are critical to client success positions us well to both deliver on our financial targets and sustain success well into the future.”

Net revenue growth

Element grew 2024 net revenue 13% over 2023 (“year-over-year”) to $1.1 billion led largely by double-digit services revenue growth and higher net financing revenue.

Q4 2024 net revenue increased $26 million or 11% on a year-over-year basis led largely by robust services revenue growth. Q4 2024 net revenue decreased $9 million or 3% from a record Q3 2024 led largely by lower net financing revenue, lower syndication revenue and seasonal factors impacting Gains on Sale (“GOS”). This was partly offset by higher services revenue quarter-over-quarter.

Service revenue

Element’s largely unlevered services revenue is the key pillar of its capital-light business model, which also improves the Company’s return on equity profile.

2024 services revenue increased a strong 18% year-over-year to $596 million driven primarily by higher penetration and utilization rates of our service offerings from new and existing clients and higher origination volumes.

Q4 2024 services revenue grew a robust 25% year-over-year and 10% quarter-over-quarter driven primarily by higher penetration and utilization rates.

Net financing revenue

2024 net financing revenue grew $38 million or 9% year-over-year led largely by higher net earning assets resulting from higher originations across all geographies. This increase was partly offset by higher funding costs, including higher interest expense largely associated with financing the redemptions of our preferred shares (previously recorded below the AOI line). GOS was largely unchanged year-over-year, as increased volumes of vehicles for sale continue to mitigate used vehicle price normalization.

Q4 2024 net financing revenue increased $1 million or 1% year-over-year led largely by the same reasons cited in the full-year 2024 explanation above. This increase was partly offset by a year-over-year decrease in GOS, and higher funding costs. A higher volume of vehicles for sale was more than offset by a decrease in used vehicle pricing in Mexico and ANZ.

Q4 2024 net financing revenue decreased $13 million or 11% from Q3 2024. This quarter-over-quarter decrease was materially led by seasonal factors affecting GOS and for the same reasons cited directly above. Lower net earning assets and higher interest expense associated with financing the redemption of our preferred shares on September 30, 2024, and the impact of incremental debt due to the acquisition of Autofleet also contributed to the decrease.

Syndication volume

The Company syndicated a record $3.5 billion of assets in 2024, an increase of $984 million or 40% from 2023, and $1.0 billion in Q4 2024 – $330 million or 47% higher than Q4 2023. This growth was largely associated with higher origination volume, the Company’s ongoing focus on its capital lighter model, and management of its tangible leverage. Overall, investor demand remains robust.

2024 syndication revenue decreased $3 million or 6% year-over-year led largely by the bulk syndication of a Canadian lease portfolio in December 2024 (the “Bulk Sale”) in the amount of $346 million (CAD$474 million). This Bulk Sale further diversified our funding sources. Initial sale and setup costs impacted yields. Yields were further impacted by the Company’s syndication mix and scheduled reduction in bonus depreciation driving lower net yields. Gross yield, which is a measure of the value and demand for our core syndication product, was relatively unchanged from 2023. For further information on the Bulk Sale, please refer to the Element announces new strategic funding relationship section in this press release.

Q4 2024 syndication revenue decreased $7 million or 55% year-over-year for the same reasons cited above for the full year 2024, and $11 million or 64% quarter-over-quarter largely due to lower net yields and setup costs associated with the sale of the Canadian portfolio.

Adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margins

AOI was a record $601 million in 2024, an increase of $71 million or 13% year-over-year. This resulted in adjusted EPS of $1.12 in 2024, which is a 14% increase year-over-year. 2024 adjusted operating margin was 55.3%, unchanged from last year and at the mid-point of the Company’s revised 2024 guidance range between 55.0 to 55.5%. Excluding Autofleet, adjusted operating margins would have expanded 30 basis points year-over-year to 55.6%.

Q4 2024 AOI was $143 million, an increase of $8 million or 6% year-over-year. Q4 2024 adjusted operating margin was 52.9% influenced by accelerated strategic investments, seasonal factors impacting GOS, $3 million in Autofleet operating costs, and the impact of the bulk sale of a portfolio of Canadian leases, which the Company believes will benefit 2025 and beyond. Excluding Autofleet, Q4 2024 adjusted operating margin was 54.1%.

Q4 2024 AOI decreased $18 million or 11% quarter-over-quarter led largely by the same reasons cited in the preceding paragraph.

Originations

Element originated $6.7 billion of assets in 2024, which is a $392 million or 6% increase year-over-year led by growth across all regions.

Q4 2024 originations of $1.5 billion increased $8 million or 1% year-over-year; however, originations decreased $218 million or 13% quarter-over-quarter led largely by seasonal factors including historically slower client order volume during the summer months.

Order volumes increased significantly in the last four months of 2024, reaching a record monthly high in December. This momentum, bolstered by improvements made through our U.S. & Canada Leasing strategic initiative based in Ireland, is expected to drive solid origination volumes in the first half of 2025.

The table below sets out the geographic distribution of Element’s originations for 2024 and 2023:

(in US$000’s for stated values) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 $ % $ % United States and Canada 5,206,339 77.34 % 4,850,411 76.50 % Mexico 1,035,249 15.38 % 1,028,165 16.22 % Australia and New Zealand 489,960 7.28 % 461,451 7.28 % Total 6,731,548 100.00 % 6,340,027 100.00 %

Adjusted free cash flow per share and returns to shareholders

On an adjusted basis, Element generated $1.38 of adjusted free cash flow (“FCF”) per share in 2024; up 11% year-over-year driven by growth in net revenues and higher originations, while investing approximately $77 million in total capital investments during the year. In Q4 2024, Element accelerated approximately $47 million of tax payments to the Australian Tax Office relating to the 2025 to 2027 taxation years. The tax payments relate to cash tax timing benefits received due to temporary accelerated depreciation available during the pandemic, effectively providing the Company with a tax deferral. The accelerated payment allows for future adjusted free cash flow to better represent the cash taxes that would be paid in the normal course of operations during those future years. This acceleration of Australian cash taxes is excluded from adjusted free cash flow per share.

Element returned $336 million of cash to shareholders through common share dividends, common share buybacks and preferred share redemptions in 2024.

Common dividend and share repurchases

On February 26, 2025, the Board of Directors (the “Board”) authorized and declared a quarterly cash dividend of CAD$0.13 per common share of Element for the first quarter of 2025. The dividend will be payable on April 15, 2025 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on March 31, 2025.

The Company’s common dividends are designated to be eligible dividends for purposes of section 89(1) of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

In furtherance of the Company’s return of capital plan, Element renewed its normal course issuer bid (the “NCIB”) for its common shares. Under the NCIB, the Company has approval from the TSX to purchase up to 40,386,699 common shares during the period from November 20, 2024, to November 19, 2025. The Company intends to be more active under its NCIB in 2025. The actual number of the Company’s common shares, if any, that may be purchased under the NCIB, and the timing of any such purchases, will be determined by the Company, subject to applicable terms and limitations of the NCIB (including any automatic share purchase plan adopted in connection therewith). There cannot be any assurance as to how many common shares, if any, will ultimately be purchased pursuant to the NCIB. Any subsequent renewals of the NCIB will be in the discretion of the Company and subject to further TSX approval.

During 2024, the Company purchased 630,657 Common Shares for cancellation under its normal course issuer bids, for an aggregate amount of approximately $11 million at a volume weighted average price of CAD$23.77 per Common Share. During Q4 2024, the Company purchased 175,357 Common Shares under its NCIB, for cancellation, for an aggregate amount of approximately $4 million at a volume weighted average price of CAD$28.51 per Common Share. During January and February 2025, the Company purchased 1.1 million Common Shares under its latest NCIB, for cancellation, for an aggregate amount of approximately $22 million at a volume weighted average price of CAD $28.75 per Common Share.

Element applies trade date accounting in determining the date on which the share repurchase is reflected in the consolidated financial statements. Trade date accounting is the date on which the Company commits itself to purchase the shares.

Preparing Element for the future

In 2024, Element was purposeful in accelerating strategic investments in support of future growth. The Company prioritized initiatives that elevate the client experience, modernize operations through digitization and automation, strengthen its teams and culture, and emphasized these efforts through the acquisition of Autofleet. While pursuing these strategic advancements, the Company exercised operational discipline to ensure that financial targets were achieved, maintaining operating margins within its 2024 guidance range of 55.0 to 55.5%. The Company expects expense growth to moderate considerably in 2025 as the benefits of these investments begin to materialize.

Notable achievements include:

Centralizing accountability for its U.S. and Canadian leasing operations in Ireland and establishing a strategic sourcing presence in Singapore, with these initiatives expected to generate between $30 – $45 million of run-rate net revenue, and between $22 – $37 million of run-rate adjusted operating income (“AOI”), by full-year 2028. Both units are fully operational with an expected payback period from the Company’s investments at less than 2.5 years.



Acquiring Autofleet’s robust and highly scalable fleet optimization technology platform to substantially accelerate its digitization and automation initiatives, enhance the client experience and accelerate operational scalability, unlocking new growth and value creation potential. The integration of Autofleet will enhance the Company’s position in the evolving mobility and vehicle connectivity landscape. Priorities include developing a Digital Driver Experience app, building a digital client reporting portal, and gradually migrating Element’s applications to Autofleet’s cloud and AI-based platform.



Launching an Acceleration Office, to fast-track and prioritize strategic initiatives like our holistic digital and data analytics transformation, and our expansion into both Insurance and the Small-to Medium-Sized Fleets space.



In January 2025, the Company expanded beyond its core by announcing a new Insurance Risk solution – a fully integrated insurance and risk management offering. This new service, launched in a strategic partnership with Hub International Limited (“HUB”), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm servicing commercial fleets, is designed to transform how clients insure and manage commercial fleets. The new service bundles insurance coverage solutions, including accident management, subrogation, driver safety programs, and telematics, to deliver a seamless, vehicle life-cycle experience for clients.

Guidance

Full-year 2024 Guidance

Element delivered full-year 2024 results within or above the high end of its previously provided guidance ranges on key metrics, with the exception of originations. The following table highlights our full-year 2024 guidance (as was updated alongside its Q2 2024 results release) compared to the full-year 2024 results.

In US$, except per share amounts Full-year 2024 Guidance Full-year 2024 Actuals Net revenue $1.060 – $1.080 billion $1.088 billion YoY Growth 11-13 % 13% Adjusted operating margin1 55.0% – 55.5% 55.3% Adjusted operating income $575 – 595 million $601 million YoY Growth 8-12 % 13% Adjusted EPS [basic] $1.07 – $1.11 $1.12 YoY Growth 9-13 % 14% Adjusted free cash flow per share $1.32 – 1.36 1.38 YoY Growth 6-10 % 11% Originations $7.0 – 7.4 billion $6.7 billion YoY Growth 11-17 % 6%

1. Excluding Autofleet, adjusted operating margin was 55.6% in 2024; representing adjusting operating margin expansion of 30 basis points year-over-year.

Certain year-over-year growth amounts shown in this table may not calculate exactly due to rounding.

Full-year 2025 Guidance

The Company expects to see continued growth in its client base and net revenue, driven by the ongoing transition to self-managed fleets and robust demand for its services and solutions. Strong order volumes over the last four months of 2024, bolstered by enhancements made through our U.S. and Canada leasing initiative in Ireland, is expected to drive solid originations volume in the first half of 2025. Originations are preceded by vehicle orders, which are binding commitments by clients to lease or purchase vehicles from Element.

Element is committed to generating positive operating leverage in 2025, and expects to begin realizing the benefits of the investments undertaken in 2024.

In US$, except per share amounts Full-year 2025 Initial Guidance Full-year 2025 Guidance Net revenue 6.5 – 8.5% $1.160 – $1.185 billion Adjusted operating income High-single to low-double digit $645 – $670 million Adjusted operating margins 55.5 – 56.5% Adjusted EPS [basic] High-single to low-double digit $1.20 – $1.25 Adjusted free cash flow per share High-single to low-double digit $1.48- $1.53 Originations Low- to mid-single digit $6.9 – $7.1 billion

The Company’s guidance for 2025 incorporates the effects of several anticipated revenue headwinds, including the depreciation of the Mexican Peso (the Company has assumed an MXN-to-USD exchange rate of 20.5:1), higher interest expenses due to increased local Peso funding in 2025, and financing the redemption of the preferred shares. In addition, the scheduled reduction in bonus depreciation in the U.S. is likely to impact syndication yields. We also anticipate that our 2025 effective tax rate will average between 24.5% to 26.5%.

The above ranges are prior to any further material foreign exchange fluctuations, and any adverse impact related to changes in the trade agreements between the U.S., Mexico, and Canada.

Simplified capital structure

To further optimize the Company’s balance sheet and simplify its capital structure, the Company redeemed the following during 2024: (1) all of its 5,126,400 issued and outstanding 6.21% Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares Series C (the “Series C Shares”) on June 20, 2024, at a price of CAD$25.00 per Series C Share for an aggregate total amount of approximately US$91.2 million; (2) all of its 5,321,900 issued and outstanding 5.903% Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares Series E (the “Series E Shares”) on September 30, 2024, at a price of CAD$25.00 per Series E Share for an aggregate amount of US$95 million approximately; and (3) all of its remaining outstanding 4.25% Convertible Unsecured Subordinated Debentures due June 30, 2024 for consideration of approximately 14.6 million Common Shares, issued from Treasury and delivered to beneficial holders.

Following the redemption of its Series E preferred shares, the Company no longer has any preferred shares outstanding.

As at December 31, 2024, total Common Shares issued and outstanding were 404.5 million.

Element announces new strategic funding relationship

In December 2024, Element established a new strategic funding relationship with affiliates of Blackstone’s Infrastructure & Asset-Based Credit Group (“Blackstone”) involving a portfolio of Canadian fleet lease receivables valued at approximately $346 million (CAD$474 million). This initial transaction, which took place on December 20, 2024, has characteristics similar to that of a bulk syndication. Through this arrangement Element benefits from substantial derecognition of these finance lease receivables, diversifying and optimizing its funding profile, validating the high-quality of its asset origination platform, and supporting the Company’s continued growth.

This transaction further assists in diversifying the Company’s funding sources, reducing leverage and driving our capital lighter model. However, due to the initial sale, overall yield was negatively impacted by setup costs. These costs are not expected to recur in future transactions. Consequently, the Company expects higher syndication yields in 2025, while also benefiting from the derecognition of finance lease receivables that similar transactions would offer.

Transitioning to debt-to-capital vs. tangible leverage ratio (“TLR”)

In Q4 2024, in collaboration with its partners, the Company changed its banking covenants from TLR to debt-to-capital, which the Company believes is a more meaningful measure of its leverage. Commencing in Q4 2024, the Company will prioritize the reporting and management of debt-to-capital metrics, though TLR will be still disclosed this quarter for consistency. The bank covenants are set at 80% of debt-to-capital, and the Company targets a range between 73% to 77%. The Company remains committed to maintaining a strong investment grade balance sheet and will continue to monitor TLR as a key internal metric, but it will be of reduced importance as an operating constraint.

At December 31, 2024, the Company’s debt-to-capital ratio was 74.1% (December 31, 2023 72%) and its TLR was 7.56:1 (December 31, 2023 5.99:1).

Conference call and webcast

A conference call to discuss these results will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call and webcast can be accessed as follows:

A taped recording of the conference call may be accessed through March 27, 2025 by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (Canada/U.S. Toll Free) or 1-412-317-0088 (International Toll) and entering the access code 3917835.

IFRS to Non-GAAP Reconciliations, Non-GAAP Measures and Supplemental Information

The Company’s audited consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IFRS as issued by the IASB and the accounting policies we adopted in accordance with IFRS. These audited consolidated financial statements reflect all adjustments that are, in the opinion of management, necessary to present fairly our financial position as at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, the results of operations, comprehensive income and cash flows for the three- and 12-month periods-ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023.

Non-GAAP and IFRS key annualized operating ratios and per share information of the operations of the Company:

As at and for the three-month

period ended For the year ended (in US$000’s except ratios and per share amounts or unless otherwise noted) December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Key annualized operating ratios Leverage ratios Financial leverage ratio P/(P+R) 74.1 % 74.3 % 72.4 % 74.1 % 72.4 % Tangible leverage ratio P/

(R-K) 7.56 7.00 5.98 7.56 5.99 Average financial leverage ratio Q/(Q+V) 75.0 % 75.1 % 72.6 % 74.7 % 71.6 % Average tangible leverage ratio Q/(V-L) 7.60 6.80 5.75 6.72 5.53 Other key operating ratios Allowance for credit losses as a % of total finance receivables before allowance F/E 0.08 % 0.08 % 0.08 % 0.08 % 0.08 % Adjusted operating income on average net earning assets B/J 7.31 % 8.01 % 7.20 % 7.53 % 7.57 % Adjusted operating income on average tangible total equity of Element D/(V-L) 39.34 % 37.91 % 29.34 % 35.76 % 30.08 % Per share information Number of shares outstanding W 404,502 403,609 389,169 404,502 389,169 Weighted average number of shares outstanding [basic] X 404,578 403,609 389,115 396,880 390,297 Pro forma diluted average number of shares outstanding Y 404,726 403,768 404,068 404,164 405,242 Cumulative preferred share dividends during the period Z — 1,434 4,418 7,222 17,625 Other effects of dilution on an adjusted operating income basis AA $ — $ 0 $ 1,184 $ 2,412 $ 4,859 Net income per share [basic] (A-Z)/X $ 0.23 $ 0.24 $ 0.20 $ 0.96 $ 0.84 Net income per share [diluted] $ 0.23 $ 0.24 $ 0.19 $ 0.95 $ 0.82 Adjusted EPS [basic] (D1)/X $ 0.27 $ 0.29 $ 0.25 $ 1.12 $ 0.99 Adjusted EPS [diluted] (D1+AA)/Y $ 0.27 $ 0.29 $ 0.24 $ 1.10 $ 0.96

Management also uses a variety of both IFRS and non-GAAP and Supplemental Measures, and non-GAAP ratios to monitor and assess their operating performance. The Company uses these non-GAAP and Supplemental Financial Measures because they believe that they may provide useful information to investors regarding their performance and results of operations.

The following table provides a reconciliation of certain IFRS to non-GAAP measures related to the operations of the Company and other supplemental information.

For the three-month period ended For the year ended (in US$000’s except per share amounts or unless otherwise noted) December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Reported results US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ Services income, net 161,461 146,903 129,657 595,540 502,659 Net financing revenue 103,453 116,090 102,211 449,130 410,853 Syndication revenue, net 5,976 16,643 13,261 42,890 45,587 Net revenue 270,890 279,636 245,129 1,087,560 959,099 Operating expenses 141,234 139,367 134,085 544,681 481,749 Operating income 129,656 140,269 111,044 542,879 477,350 Operating margin 47.9 % 50.2 % 45.3 % 49.9 % 49.8 % Total expenses 149,463 145,669 141,716 574,003 510,153 Income before income taxes 121,427 133,967 103,413 513,557 448,946 Net income 92,057 98,565 81,567 387,137 345,599 EPS [basic] $ 0.23 $ 0.24 $ 0.20 $ 0.96 $ 0.84 EPS [diluted] $ 0.23 $ 0.24 $ 0.19 $ 0.95 $ 0.82 Adjusting items Impact of adjusting items on operating expenses: Strategic initiatives costs – Salaries, wages, and benefits — 4,633 5,329 5,593 5,329 Strategic initiatives costs – General and administrative expenses — 4,283 5,437 7,806 8,342 Share-based compensation 13,687 12,242 12,346 43,435 36,429 Amortization of convertible debenture discount — — 772 1,517 3,038 Total impact of adjusting items on operating expenses 13,687 21,158 23,884 58,351 53,138 Total pre-tax impact of adjusting items 13,687 21,158 23,884 58,351 53,138 Total after-tax impact of adjusting items 10,265 15,667 17,667 43,763 27,478 Total impact of adjusting items on EPS [basic] 0.03 0.04 0.05 0.11 0.07 Total impact of adjusting items on EPS [diluted] 0.03 0.04 0.04 0.11 0.06

For the three-month period ended For the year ended (in US$000’s except per share amounts or unless otherwise noted) December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Adjusted results US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ Adjusted net revenue 270,890 279,636 245,129 1,087,560 959,099 Adjusted operating expenses 127,547 118,209 110,201 486,330 428,611 Adjusted operating income 143,343 161,427 134,928 601,230 530,488 Adjusted operating margin 52.9 % 57.7 % 55.0 % 55.3 % 55.3 % Provision for income taxes 29,370 35,402 21,846 126,420 103,347 Adjustments: Pre-tax income 5,481 6,213 8,184 22,465 21,153 Foreign tax rate differential and other 985 275 5,092 1,474 5,607 Provision for taxes applicable to adjusted results 35,836 41,890 35,122 150,359 130,107 Adjusted net income 107,507 119,537 99,806 450,871 400,381 Adjusted EPS [basic] $ 0.27 $ 0.29 $ 0.25 $ 1.12 $ 0.98 Adjusted EPS [diluted] $ 0.27 $ 0.29 $ 0.24 $ 1.10 $ 0.96

The following table summarizes key statement of financial position amounts for the periods presented.

Selected statement of financial position amounts For the three-month period ended For the year ended (in US$000’s unless otherwise noted) December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ Total Finance receivables, before allowance for credit losses E 7,576,386 7,612,881 7,225,093 7,576,386 7,225,093 Allowance for credit losses F 6,168 6,069 5,539 6,168 5,539 Net investment in finance receivable G 4,968,294 5,251,679 4,964,175 4,968,294 4,964,175 Equipment under operating leases H 2,435,430 2,537,369 2,646,158 2,435,430 2,646,158 Net earning assets I=G+H 7,403,724 7,789,048 7,610,333 7,403,724 7,610,333 Average net earning assets J 7,848,023 8,059,992 7,494,361 7,980,144 7,008,655 Goodwill and intangible assets K 1,672,701 1,581,560 1,596,323 1,672,701 1,596,323 Average goodwill and intangible assets L 1,675,336 1,581,776 1,589,182 1,607,766 1,590,290 Borrowings M 8,463,789 8,472,130 8,018,132 8,463,789 8,018,132 Unsecured convertible debentures N — — 127,816 — 127,816 Less: continuing involvement liability O (132,683 ) (125,225 ) (81,851 ) (132,683 ) (81,851 ) Total debt P=M+N-O 8,331,106 8,346,905 8,064,097 8,331,106 8,064,097 Cash and restricted funds P 1 408,621 337,247 350,637 408,621 350,637 Total net debt P 2 = P-P 1 7,922,485 8,009,658 7,713,460 7,922,485 7,713,460 Average debt Q 8,313,527 8,582,383 7,829,218 8,473,105 7,361,960 Total shareholders’ equity R 2,774,315 2,774,502 2,943,828 2,774,315 2,943,828 Preferred shares S — — 181,077 — 181,077 Common shareholders’ equity T=R-S 2,774,315 2,774,502 2,762,751 2,774,315 2,762,751 Average common shareholders’ equity U 2,768,504 2,781,421 2,713,843 2,770,044 2,664,760 Average total shareholders’ equity V 2,768,504 2,843,024 2,949,789 2,868,593 2,921,281

Throughout this press release, management uses the following terms and ratios which do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other organizations. Non-GAAP measures are reported in addition to, and should not be considered alternatives to, measures of performance according to IFRS.

Adjusted operating expenses

Adjusted operating expenses are equal to salaries, wages and benefits, general and administrative expenses, and depreciation and amortization less adjusting items impacting operating expenses. The following table reconciles the Company’s reported expenses to adjusted operating expenses.

For the three-month period ended For the year ended (in US$000’s except per share amounts or unless otherwise noted) December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ Reported Expenses 149,463 145,669 141,716 574,003 510,153 Less: Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions 7,819 6,970 6,971 28,734 27,912 Loss (gain) on investments 410 (668 ) 660 588 492 Operating expenses 141,234 139,367 134,085 544,681 481,749 Less: Amortization of convertible debenture discount — — 772 1,517 3,038 Share-based compensation 13,687 12,242 12,346 43,435 36,429 Strategic initiatives costs – Salaries, wages and benefits — 4,633 5,329 5,593 5,329 Strategic initiatives costs – General and administrative expenses — 4,283 5,437 7,806 8,342 Total adjustments 13,687 21,158 23,884 58,351 53,138 Adjusted operating expenses 127,547 118,209 110,201 486,330 428,611

Adjusted operating income or Pre-tax adjusted operating income

Adjusted operating income reflects net income or loss for the period adjusted for the amortization of debenture discount, share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions, provision for or recovery of income taxes, loss or income on investments, and adjusting items from the table below.

The following tables reconciles income before taxes to adjusted operating income.

For the three-month period ended For the year ended (in US$000’s except per share amounts or unless otherwise noted) December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ Income before income taxes 121,427 133,967 103,413 513,557 448,946 Adjustments: Amortization of convertible debenture discount — — 772 1,517 3,038 Share-based compensation 13,687 12,242 12,346 43,435 36,429 Amortization of intangible assets from acquisition 7,819 6,970 6,971 28,734 27,912 Loss (gain) on investments 410 (668 ) 660 588 492 Adjusting Items: Strategic initiatives costs – Salaries, wages and benefits — 4,633 5,329 5,593 5,329 Strategic initiatives costs – General and administrative expenses — 4,283 5,437 7,806 8,342 Total pre-tax impact of adjusting items — 8,916 10,766 13,399 13,671 Adjusted operating income 143,343 161,427 134,928 601,230 530,488

Adjusted operating margin

Adjusted operating margin is the adjusted operating income before taxes for the period divided by the net revenue for the period.

After-tax adjusted operating income

After-tax adjusted operating income reflects the adjusted operating income after the application of the Company’s effective tax rates.

Adjusted net income

Adjusted net income reflects reported net income less the after-tax impacts of adjusting items. The following table reconciles reported net income to adjusted net income.

For the three-month period ended For the year ended (in US$000’s except per share amounts or unless otherwise noted) December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ Net income 92,057 98,565 81,567 387,137 345,599 Amortization of convertible debenture discount — — 772 1,517 3,038 Share-based compensation 13,687 12,242 12,346 43,435 36,429 Amortization of intangible assets from acquisition 7,819 6,970 6,971 28,734 27,912 Loss (gain) on investments 410 (668 ) 660 588 492 Strategic initiatives costs – Salaries, wages and benefits — 4,633 5,329 5,593 5,329 Strategic initiatives costs – General and administrative expenses — 4,283 5,437 7,806 8,342 Provision for income taxes 29,370 35,402 21,846 126,420 103,347 Provision for taxes applicable to adjusted results (35,836 ) (41,890 ) (35,122 ) (150,359 ) (130,107 ) Adjusted net income 107,507 119,537 99,806 450,871 400,381

After-tax adjusted operating income attributable to common shareholders

After-tax adjusted operating income attributable to common shareholders is computed as after-tax adjusted operating income less the cumulative preferred share dividends for the period.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management (TSX: EFN) is the largest publicly traded pure-play automotive fleet manager in the world. As a Purpose-driven company, we provide a full range of sustainable and intelligent mobility solutions to optimize and enhance fleet performance for our clients across North America, Australia, and New Zealand. Our services address every aspect of our clients’ fleet requirements, from vehicle acquisition, maintenance, route optimization, risk management, and remarketing, to advising on decarbonization efforts, integration of electric vehicles and managing the complexity of gradual fleet electrification. Clients benefit from Element’s expertise as one of the largest fleet solutions providers in its markets, offering economies of scale and insight used to reduce operating costs and enhance efficiency and performance. At Element, we maximize our clients’ fleet so they can focus on growing their business. For more information, please visit: https://www.elementfleet.com

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding Element and its business. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations and views of future events. In some cases the forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “potential”, “estimate”, “believe” or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements, including, among others, statements regarding Element’s financial performance, enhancements to clients’ service experience and service levels; expectations regarding client and revenue retention trends; management of operating expenses; increases in efficiency; Element’s ability to achieve its sustainability objectives; Element achieving its digital platform ambitions; the Autofleet acquisition enabling the Company to scale its business more quickly, achieve operational efficiencies, increase client and shareholder value and unlock new revenues streams; EV strategy and capabilities; global EV adoption rates; dividend policy and the payment of future dividends; the costs and benefits of strategic initiatives; creation of value for all stakeholders; expectations regarding syndication; growth prospects and expected revenue growth; level of workforce engagement; improvements to magnitude and quality of earnings; executive hiring and retention; focus and discipline in investing; balance sheet management and plans and expectations with respect to leverage ratios; and Element’s proposed share purchases, including the number of common shares to be repurchased, the timing thereof and TSX acceptance of the NCIB and any renewal thereof. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause Element’s actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statement or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. Such risks and uncertainties include those regarding the fleet management and finance industries, economic factors, regulatory landscape and many other factors beyond the control of Element. A discussion of the material risks and assumptions associated with this outlook can be found in Element’s annual MD&A, and Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2023, each of which has been filed on SEDAR+ and can be accessed at www.sedarplus.ca. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Element undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.



CBJ Newsmakers