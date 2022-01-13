eleven-x Parking Device Wins IoT Sensor Product of the Year from 2022 IoT Breakthrough Awards Program

WATERLOO, Ontario, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — eleven-x , a global leader providing complete, high-performance, wireless IoT and Smart City solutions, today announced that its SPS-X smart parking sensor received IoT Breakthrough Awards’ “IoT Sensor Product of the Year”. The annual award, now in its sixth year, is presented by IoT Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market today.

The SPS-X smart parking sensor, which incorporates magnetic sensing, radar, Bluetooth and AI, is the driving-force behind eleven-x’s innovative eXactpark smart parking solution that is helping expedite the journey to a frictionless parking experience. The wireless smart parking sensor is an innovative patent-pending LoRaWAN®-based device that detects stall occupancy status and monitors space usage in real-time.

The SPS-X enables advanced analytics of key parking metrics, including effective turnover, pattern analysis, spatial framework and analysis, patterns of occupancy/use, time, peak use and average to peak occupancy, pinch points, as well as hot spot indicators and more.

“We set out to provide the most innovative parking sensor and solution available today and the 2022 IoT Breakthrough Award is a fantastic validation of our success,” said Dan Mathers, CEO & Co-Founder of eleven-x. “Parking has wide-ranging impact on budgets, land use and community experience, which are often key pain points for many cities and organizations. Our eXactpark solution, powered by our SPS-X sensor, takes the guesswork out of knowing how parking assets are being used and helps organizations deliver better programs and increase revenues while reducing operational costs.”

The mission of the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the globe in a range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 3,850 nominations from companies all over the world.

“Currently, most parking organizations only have insight into paid occupancy but that doesn’t provide a clear picture of how assets are actually being used and it is clear that the parking industry needs a sensor-based stall-based occupancy monitoring solution that can deliver in a variety of scenarios,“ said James Johnson, managing director at IoT Breakthrough. “eleven-x’s SPS-X sensor addresses this need head-on, and we are pleased to name the Company as a 2022 IoT Breakthrough Award winner for providing market-leading accuracy, real-time data and actionable insights into parking usage.”

Unique aspects of the SPS-X sensor include:

Unique design that filters out negative influencers like metal and electromagnetic interference enabling pinpoint accuracy

Multiple instillation capabilities including indoor, outdoor, above or in-ground, ensuring use through the harshest environmental conditions

Specialized lithium battery life for ultra-long use and exceptional performance

Ironclad data security delivered via ultra-secure, carrier-grade IoT wireless connectivity

Easy deployment and integration with standalone dashboard or external platforms, like payment apps

For more information on eleven-x’s SPS-X sensor and eXactpark solution please visit exactpark.com.

About eleven-x Inc.

eleven-x simplifies IoT and facilitates faster, evidence-driven decisions through wireless connectivity and real-time data collection for Intelligent Cities, Campuses, Buildings and Industry. The company offers complete device to cloud LoRaWAN® solutions, comprised of accurate and reliable sensor networks delivering secure data through easy-to-use dashboards and industry standard APIs. Organizations rely on eleven-x’s wireless connectivity expertise to deliver turnkey solutions that improve operations, simplify processes and deliver value in today’s connected world. Visit eleven-x.com for more information and follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/eleven_x), LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/eleven-x) and YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/eleven-x)

About IoT Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Internet-of-Things technologies, services, companies and products. The IoT Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of IoT companies and products in categories including Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Smart City, Consumer IoT and more. For more information visit IoTBreakthrough.com .

Media Contact:

eleven-x Inc.: Mark Hall – mark.hall@eleven-x.com | phone: 1.226.887.0011



CBJ Newsmakers