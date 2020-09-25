eleven-x Places No. 256 on The Globe and Mail’s Second-Annual Ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies

WATERLOO, Ontario, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — eleven-x is pleased to announce it placed No. 256 on the 2020 Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies.

Canada’s Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. eleven-x Inc. earned its spot with three-year growth of 150%.eleven-x enables practical and cost-efficient digital transformation for cities, campuses and commercial real estate through the deployment of real-time remote monitoring solutions which includes their own industry leading battery-operated sensors. With deployments in cities and organizations across the country, from British Columbia to New Brunswick, eleven-x provides a variety of wireless, real-time data solutions including smart parking, indoor air quality (to ensure safe re-occupancy of offices and other indoor spaces in light of the COVID-19 pandemic), smart metering, smart water monitoring and building energy monitoring solutions.“eleven-x is excited to be included on this list of high growth companies. This is a milestone and clear representation that our solutions are gaining momentum by helping organizations with digital transformation via wireless, real-time, low total cost of ownership solutions,” explains Dan Mathers, eleven-x’s CEO and President. “We are motivated to offer solutions that focus on solving specific areas of need, that enhance quality of life, produce measurable results and provide real ROI.”Launched in 2019, the Canada’s Top Growing Companies editorial ranking aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process in order to qualify. In total, 400 companies earned a spot on this year’s ranking.The full list of 2020 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine—out now—and online at tgam.ca/TopGrowing.“The stories of Canada’s Top Growing Companies are worth telling at any time, but are especially relevant in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic,” says James Cowan, Editor of Report on Business magazine. “As businesses work to rebuild the economy, their resilience and innovation make for essential reading.”“Any business leader seeking inspiration should look no further than the 400 businesses on this year’s Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies,” says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. “Their growth helps to make Canada a better place, and we are proud to bring their stories to our readers.”About The Globe and Mail

