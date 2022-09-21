eleven-x to Transform the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s Parking with Innovative eXactpark Solution

WATERLOO, Ontario, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — eleven-x , a global leader providing complete, high-performance, wireless IoT and Smart City solutions, today announced the company has been awarded a contract by the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) to improve the parking experience on the 104 acre main campus by enabling a frictionless parking experience for students, faculty, visitors and staff. The company will deploy its eXactpark™ parking monitoring solution , which combines sensor-based space occupancy monitoring, real-time data, and intelligent enforcement amongst other features based on its comprehensive software platform.

To help UWM’s 4,700 employees, 23,000 students and countless visitors find parking more easily, eleven-x will install more than 1,200 units of its award-winning SPS-X sensor across the various parking structures and street spaces on campus. Additionally, solar powered signage will be installed at key points to help drivers with wayfinding, helping reduce cruise times, improve pedestrian safety and enhance the overall campus environment. eXactpark’s software platform will also provide real-time insight on parking availability for more efficient parking management to support increased revenues. The easy-to-use digital dashboard will be accessible via website or phone app, enabling the university to share space availability and location with drivers.

“We are thrilled to partner with the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee to improve the campus experience with eXactpark,” said Dan Mathers, President and CEO of eleven-x. “Our industry-leading solution will also help the university better plan for future infrastructure requirements as parking has wide-ranging impact on budgets and land use.”

The innovative parking monitoring solution, which is already being utilized by municipalities and institutions across North America, uses LoRaWAN®, a low-power technology that offers a 10-year battery life with minimal maintenance. Also, the SPS-X sensor utilizes multiple technologies including magnetic sensing, radar, Bluetooth and artificial intelligence to provide greater than 99.5% accuracy, the highest accuracy in the industry.

“eleven-x’s solution stood out to us because of its unrivaled accuracy, powerful reliability and low maintenance costs,” said Prasanna Nanda, Director – UWM Transportation Services at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. “With the eXactpark sensors and software platform we will be able to streamline our parking operations and provide our community a seamless parking experience while improving mobility on our campus.”

About the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee provides an affordable, world-class education to 24,000 students from eighty-seven countries. Its fifteen schools and colleges include Wisconsin’s only schools of architecture, freshwater sciences and public health. As one of the nation’s top research universities, UWM partners with leading companies in Wisconsin and beyond to advance knowledge, bring new discoveries to market and prepare students for work in a global economy.

