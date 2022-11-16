ELIXR Simulations Launches Largest Repository of Education XR Applications and Simulations

EDMONTON, Alberta, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ELIXR Simulations today announced a major step forward for students and instructors in post-secondary institutions across Alberta through a unique licensing agreement with California-based, EON Reality Inc., world leader in augmented and virtual reality academic and industry training solutions.

“We are pleased to announce open access for over 4,000 of Alberta’s students and instructors to EON’s XR platform. The platform includes access to EON’s large repository of educational applications and digital assets as well as development software, workshops and 24/7 technical support,” stated Dr. Martin Ferguson-Pell, President of ELIXR Simulations. “We’ve always believed that Alberta has the potential to be leader in the use of XR for post-secondary education and training. Now, thanks in big part to the 11 post-secondary institutions that have collaborated in creating ELIXR and this partnership with EON, Alberta can take centre stage.”

“EON has strategic partnerships across the world to support the adoption of virtual and augmented reality (XR) and we’re proud through ELIXR Simulations, to add Alberta and Canada to that ever-growing list. Together, we are creating opportunities for students, instructors and application developers to transform the way we learn through XR technologies,” stated Frank Botdorf, Director of Business Development, EON Reality, Inc.

“This is an exciting time for the world of immersive technologies, and ELIXR is leading the way. By partnering ELIXR’s member post-secondary institutions in Alberta with EON Reality’s powerful XR platform, we can provide access to world-leading tools and content for our talented students and content generators throughout the province. This access will support our next generation of innovators, as well as economic development here in the region,” shared Reg Joseph, Chief Executive Officer, Health Cities.

About ELIXR Simulations

ELIXR Simulations is an Edmonton-based, not-for-profit bringing together researchers, developers, companies and students to build a strong ecosystem so that the XR industry can flourish in Alberta.

Through the ELIXR Network, Protégé Program, and MarketMaker program, ELIXR intends to increase mainstream awareness of XR, create opportunities to produce more content, and increase revenue for research and development. Additional information can be found by visiting www.elixrsim.com.

Interested parties may also follow ELIXR on Twitter (https://twitter.com/elixrsim) or LinkedIn at ELIXR Simulations.

About EON Reality

EON Reality is a leading company in Augmented and Virtual Reality-based experience creation for education and industry as well as the reputed creators of the Knowledge Metaverse. EON Reality’s over 24 years of existence and success are tied to its belief that knowledge is a human right and should be available, accessible, and affordable for every person on the planet. To carry this out, EON Reality developed and launched EON-XR, a SaaS-based platform dedicated to the democratization of XR content creation that brings code-free XR development and publishing to smartphones, tablets, laptops, and any other XR-focused devices.

EON-XR can be used in devices of different sizes, in different shapes and at different types of locations: from hand-held mobile devices, to head-mounted displays, to large-scale screens, and even at mega-size facilities. EON Reality’s global network now comprises more than 1.1 million licenses who are collectively building the Knowledge Metaverse in more than 75 locations. EON Reality has also created the world’s leading XR library for education and industry with access to at least 2.16 million 3D assets and counting. For further information, visit www.eonreality.com.

