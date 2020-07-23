Elixxer, Ltd. announces changes to the Board of Directors

MONTRÉAL, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Elixxer Ltd. (TSX-V: ELXR) (OTC-QB: ELIXF) (FRA: 2LQA) (“ELIXXER” or (the “Company) Ferras Zalt, Executive Chairman, announces that David Lenigas, has resigned from the Board effective today.

Ferras Zalt, “from when David stepped aside for me to take on the position as Chairman, he continued on as an excellent steward for the company in these volatile markets. I valued his insight and advice as a member of the Board. I, along with the rest of the board and mangement, wish our friend well with his future endeavours.”David is fully committed to his Chairman’s duties with respect to his mining operations in Australia. About Elixxer Ltd. ( www.Elixxer.com )ELXR Ltd. is a Canadian public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: ELXR) and the US OTC-QB exchange (OTCQB: ELIXF).Through its partners ELXR presently has significant interests in Australia, Jamaica, Switzerland, Italy and Canada.For further information please contact:Mazen Haddad, CEO: mazen@elixxer.com

John McMullen, President: john@elixxer.com





