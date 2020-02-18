Eloro Resources Grants Stock Options

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eloro Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ELO; FSE: P2Q) (“Eloro”) announces the grant of options to directors, officers, employees and consultants to purchase an aggregate of 1,755,000 common shares of Eloro, exercisable at $0.40 per share at any time on or before February 18, 2025. The grant is subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance and is made in accordance with and subject to the terms of Eloro’s stock option plan. In accordance with securities regulatory requirements, any shares issued pursuant to the exercise of such options will be subject to a resale restriction for a period of four months from the date of the grant.

About Eloro Resources Ltd. Eloro is an exploration and mine development company with a portfolio of gold and base-metal properties in Peru and Quebec. Eloro owns an 82% interest in the La Victoria Gold/Silver Project, located in the North-Central Mineral Belt of Peru some 50 km south of Barrick’s Lagunas Norte Gold Mine and Pan American Silver’s La Arena Gold Mine. La Victoria consists of eight mining concessions and eight mining claims encompassing approximately 89 square kilometres. The property has good infrastructure with access to road, water and electricity and is located at an altitude that ranges from 3,150 m to 4,400 m above sea level.For further information please contact Jorge Estepa, Vice-President of Eloro Resources Ltd. at (416) 868-9168.

