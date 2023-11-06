Else Announces United Kingdom Market Launch; Marks First Foray into the Multi-Billion Dollar European Market

Else’s innovative plant-based, dairy-free, whole foods Toddler formula is now available nationally through partnerships with leading UK distributors and will be available soon online through Amazon.uk

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. ( BABY ) ( BABYF ) ( 0YL.F ) (“Else” or the “Company”), today announced the launch of its highly acclaimed, Plant-Based Complete Nutrition Toddler Drink in the United Kingdom (“UK”), cementing its presence through partnerships with leading UK distributors. This milestone is a direct result of the Company’s strategic initiatives to expand into new international markets and marks the Company’s first foray into the multi-billion-dollar European market.

Bridging the nutritional gap: Else’s over 90% whole foods based formula offers sustainable and health conscious alternative in the UK. The enthusiasm surrounding this market entry is palpable, as the UK’s growing interest in plant-based nutrition aligns seamlessly with Else Nutrition’s ethos and product offerings.

“Entering the UK is a game-changer for us and for health-aware families, as we introduce our products both online and in stores,” said Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO of Else Nutrition. “The UK represents our first entry into the lucrative European market, and we expect to enter additional European countries in the near term. Moreover, Europe is an ideal market for our products given consumer preferences and trends towards healthy and nutritious plant-based options, especially for their children. Feedback from our partners has been overwhelmingly positive, and we anticipate sharing key upcoming milestones as we progress.”

The European Baby Food market amounts to US$17.42 billion in revenue in 2023* and is expected to show a volume growth of 3.9% in 2024. The market is expected to grow annually by 5.78% (CAGR 2023-2028). In global comparison revenue generated in China is US$1.854 billion in 2023.

The United Kingdom ‘Baby Food’ market is valued at 960 million GBP(£) in revenue** and forecasted to continuously increase between 2023 and 2028 by a total of 182.3 million GBP (£) (+18.98 %). Notably, the revenue of the ‘Baby Food’ segment has been continuously increasing over the past years.

The European Baby Food market is experiencing significant growth due to rising population of baby boomers and a growing participation of women in the workforce that has encouraged the acceptance of powdered milk and the preparation of baby food. As consumer health awareness increases, parents are looking to minimally processed and natural baby foods to help their children lead a healthy lifestyle. The organic baby food sector is experiencing significant growth in the local infant nutrition market due to awareness of the benefits of organic products***.

To delve deeper into Else Nutrition’s offerings and its revolutionary approach to kids’ nutrition, visit www.elsenutrition.com

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (TSX: BABY, OTCQX: BABYF, FSE: 0YL) is a food and nutrition company in the international expansion stage focused on developing innovative, clean, and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formulas. Since launching its Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers, made of whole foods, almonds, buckwheat, and tapioca, the brand has received thousands of powerful testimonials and reviews from parents, gained national retailer support, and achieved rapid sales growth.

Awards and Recognition:

“2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions” award at Milan’s Global Food Innovation Summit

#1 Best Seller on Amazon in the Fall of 2020 in the New Baby & Toddler Formula Category

“Best Dairy Alternative” Award 2021 at World Plant-Based Expo

Nexty Award Finalist at Expo West 2022 in the Plant-Based lifestyle category

During September 2022, Else Super Cereal reached the #1 Best Seller in Baby Cereal across all brands on Amazon

