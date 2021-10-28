Else Nutrition to Expand Product Range on iHerb to over 180 countries, with Addition of Plant-Based Kids Shake Mix

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (BABY.V) (BABYF) (0YL.F) (“Else” or the “Company”) the Plant-Based baby, toddler and children nutrition company, today announced that it will be expanding its current line of Plant-Based Nutrition products with U.S.-based, international online retailer iHerb Inc. Planned for November 2021, Else’s Plant-Powered Complete Nutrition Shakes for Kids will be available on iHerb.com, in both chocolate and vanilla flavors.

“Our distribution partnership with iHerb Inc. continues to grow with great progress,” said Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO and Co-Founder of Else Nutrition. “Our relationship with iHerb continues with great momentum through iHerb’s online sales platform and ensures Else products are accessible to Plant-Based wanting consumers worldwide, she added.”

The agreement expands Else Nutrition’s offering on iHerb, and its gateway to global online consumers.

About iHerb, Inc.

iHerb Inc. retails nutritional and healthcare products across the United States and globally. The Company provides supplements, herbs, bathing and beauty products, grocery, kids accessories, and sports goods. Since 1996, the foundation and mission of iHerb has been built on providing a wide selection of health and wellness products to individuals around the globe at a reasonable cost. With a headquarters in Morena Valley, California and various warehouses in the United States, iHerb’s team of 1,600 dedicated professionals is deeply committed to the environment, and through several different eco-friendly initiatives, promotes recycling and the limit of waste throughout the company.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition GH Ltd. is an Israel-based food and nutrition company focused on developing innovative, clean and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy, formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition (formerly INDI) won the “2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions” award at the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan. Else Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers was recently ranked as the #1 Top seller in the baby and toddler formula category on Amazon. The holding company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc., is a publicly traded company, listed as TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol BABY and is quoted on the US OTC Markets QX board under the trading symbol BABYF and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 0YL. Else’s Executives include leaders hailing from leading infant nutrition companies. Many of Else advisory board members had past executive roles in companies such as Mead Johnson, Abbott Nutrition, Plum Organics and leading infant nutrition Societies, and some of them currently serve in different roles in leading medical centers and academic institutes such as Boston Children’s Hospital, Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, USA, Tel Aviv University, Schneider Children’s Medical Center of Israel, Rambam Medical Center and Technion, Israel and University Hospital Brussels, Belgium.

