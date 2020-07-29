Emerge Canada Manages Top Performing ETFs in Canada

TORONTO, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Emerge Canada Inc. (“Emerge”), a Canadian investment management firm, today celebrates the one-year anniversary of its five actively managed ETFs listed on the NEO Exchange, and announces outstanding performance for all five of the funds, which are sub-advised by ARK Investment Management LLC (“ARK Invest”).Before launching last year, Emerge President, CEO & Founder, Lisa Langley, identified an underserved niche in the Canadian ETF landscape for actively managed, thematic ETFs focused on disruptive and innovative technology. “We saw an unrecognized void in the Canadian market for active equity innovation offerings and we were determined to be among the first to fill this gap,” explains Langley. “We recognized right away that ARK Invest, founded and led by Catherine Wood, is a global trailblazer in disruptive and innovative technology and we quickly made their research, expertise and active management available to Canadian investors, portfolio managers and advisors. We are thrilled with the response to this family of actively managed equity funds focused on some of the fastest growing technology themes in the world.”Accompanying Catherine Wood is an analyst team with deep subject matter expertise in the technology themes ARK Invest feels are among the fastest growing in the world: fintech, genomic health care, robotics, 3D printing, autonomous electric cars, battery storage, internet of things, cloud, cyber security, artificial intelligence and big data.On July 29, 2019, Emerge launched five ARK Invest sub-advised thematic ETFs on the NEO Exchange, in Toronto:Emerge ARK Disruptive Innovation ETF (EARK and EARK.U)Emerge ARK Genomics & Biotech ETF (EAGB and EAGB.U)Emerge ARK Autonomous Tech & Robotics ETF (EAUT and EAUT.U)Emerge ARK AI & Big Data ETF (EAAI and EAAI.U)Emerge ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (EAFT and EAFT.U)Through this family of actively managed, strong performing funds focused on innovation, investors can participate in companies accelerating the technology revolution currently unfolding around the world.Following the one-year milestone of July 28, 2020, EARK has 1 year performance of 55.25% and 2020 YTD of 57.14%; EARG has 1 year performance of 54.15% and 2020 YTD of 58.48%; EAAI has 1 year performance of 69.70% and 2020 YTD of 63.37%; EAUT has 1 year performance of 49.74% and 2020 YTD of 42.24% and EAFT has 1 year performance of 47.71% and 2020 YTD of 44.52%.Morningstar ranks EARK in the top 1 percentile of over 1,620 funds in Global Equities on the one month, three month and YTD returns as at July 27, 2020.SIANewsLetters.com ranks all 5 Emerge ARK ETFs in the Top 10 of the 652 Canadian ETFs that they track, with two of our ETFs holding the top two spots as at July 27, 2020, using their proprietary scoring system.

Emerge ARK ETF Performance Chart as of July 28,2020 (*inception date July 29, 2019)(for the USD$ version performance please see website: Emergecm.ca)“This first year of performance in Canada has met and surpassed all of our expectations,” says Catherine Wood, CEO and Founder of ARK Invest. “Our partnership with Emerge has proven to be a successful one and Lisa Langley, a fellow female entrepreneur was the only person I trusted to bring our investment strategies to Canada. Our talented analyst team with deep subject matter expertise has helped solidify ARK’s reputation for uncovering groundbreaking thematic disruption, and these results prove we can manage intricate portfolios through some of the worst markets. ARK maintains a long-term outlook and we believe we only are at the beginnings of these new technologies that will define the future.”“The mind-blowing performance of the Emerge ARK ETFs is the result of a perfect combination of exceptional leadership and a firm focus on the future,” notes Jos Schmitt, President and CEO of NEO. “Through the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen an acceleration of tomorrow’s digital technologies, healthcare solutions and green transformation. ARK is squarely focused on the companies and sectors that not only were ready to adapt their businesses to the pandemic, but were ahead of it. Emerge recognized the lack of disruptive investment ideas in the Canadian market and identified ARK Invest to fill that void. NEO, in keeping with its relentless commitment to disruptive innovation for the better, was proud to shoulder the entry of Emerge and ARK Invest into the Canadian capital markets.”Click here to view free real-time market data for all five of Emerge’s actively managed thematic ETFs.About Emerge Canada Inc.



Emerge Canada Inc. launched in July 2019 to bring Canadians elite, global investment strategies. As an investment management firm that provides support and services to investment managers, institutions and professional advisors, Emerge is focused on opening new doors for high-calibre emerging managers who meet its stringent standards. Its vision is to be recognized for creating opportunities for these global investment managers by facilitating the manufacturing of new funds, separate account strategies and providing distribution expertise.Connect with Emerge Canada Inc.: Website | LinkedInAbout ARK Investment Management LLCHeadquartered in New York City, ARK Investment Management LLC is a federally registered investment adviser and privately held investment firm. Specializing in thematic investing in disruptive innovation, the firm is rooted in over 40 years of experience in identifying and investing in innovations that should change the way the world works. Through its open research process, ARK identifies companies that it believes are leading and benefiting from cross-sector innovations such as robotics, energy storage, DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence, and blockchain technology.About NEO ExchangeNeo Exchange Inc. is a progressive stock market that brings together investors and capital raisers within a fair and transparent environment. Fully operational since June 2015, NEO puts investors first and provides access to trading all Canadian-listed securities on a level playing field. The NEO Exchange lists senior companies and investment products who want a stock exchange that enables investor trust, quality liquidity and broad awareness, including unfettered access to market data.Connect with NEO: Website | Linkedin |Twitter Media Contact:Emerge Canada Inc.

