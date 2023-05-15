Emergia Inc. Announces the Payment of Interests in Shares

MONTREAL, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (CSE: EMER) Emergia Inc. (the “Corporation or “Emergia”) is pleased to announce that the majority of its Convertible Debentures holders have elected to have their interests paid in shares of Emergia, totaling $74,600, at a price of $0.25 per share based on the market price, as per the Convertible Debentures Agreements dated October 29, 2021, November 29, 2021 and April 8, 2022 (the “Debentures”), for a total of 298,400 shares being issued.

The Debentures were bearing interest at the rate of 8% per year, accruing in arrears, payable semi-annually in cash or in Class A Common Shares (the “Shares”) of the Corporation. The Debentures were convertible at the holder’s option into Unit) of the Corporation at a conversion price of $0.85. Each Unit is composed of one Share in the capital of the Corporation and two (2) warrants of the Corporation: (i) a warrant of the Corporation entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Share at a price of $1.25 per Share until October 31, 2023; and (ii) a warrant of the Corporation entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Share at a price of $1.50 per Share until October 31, 2024.

“The fact that Debentures holders chose to be paid in Emergia Shares, driven by the discount on the stock price in the market compared to its net asset value, which was at $1.68 in the Corporation’s Q3-2022 financial statements, shows the trust in Emergia’s business model” said Henri Petit, President and CEO of Emergia.

ABOUT EMERGIA INC.

EMERGIA operates mainly in Canada in the development, acquisition, and management of multi-purpose real estate, including retail, multifamily, industrial, and office buildings as well as land for future development. The Corporation’s investment platform is based on an integrated, agile and efficient develop-to-own strategy that enables EMERGIA to benefit from development profits and the value-add while securing stable long-term returns.

For more information, please visit www.emergia.com and www.sedar.com . EMER.CN

Source: Emergia Inc.

For more Information, please contact:

Henri Petit

CEO

T: 1.888.520.1414 (Ext. 231)

E: [email protected]

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All information and statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking information. Such statements and information may be identified by looking for words such as “about”, “approximately”, “may”, “believes”, “expects”, “will”, “intend”, “should”, “plan”, “predict”, “potential”, “project”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “continue” or similar words or the negative thereof or other comparable terminology. Such forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements with respect to the effect of the global market conjuncture on the Corporation’s financial condition, the anticipated closing of the Private Placement, business strategy and plans, and objectives of or involving the Corporation. The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Corporation, including expectations and assumptions concerning satisfaction of all conditions of closing, absence of exercise of any termination right and the timing and receipt of regulatory approval with respect to the Private Placement and the issuance of the private placement shares and the availability of capital resources. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, the effect of the global market conjuncture on the Corporation’s financial condition, the real estate industry, and society as a whole. the market for the common shares, volatility of market price for common shares and other risks generally attributable to the business of the Corporation. For additional information with respect to risks and uncertainties, refer to the annual MD&A of the Corporation for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed on SEDAR at www. sedar.com .

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE CORPORATION AS OF THE DATE OF THIS PRESS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE CORPORATION MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE SECURITIES LEGISLATION.



