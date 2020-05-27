EMJ Capital investment strategy gains 56 percent year-to-date on strength of technology-focused holdings, positively profiled by Bloomberg News

TORONTO, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EMJ Capital Ltd.’s investment strategy (the Strategy) had a year-to-date(1) total return of 56 percent primarily due to a concentrated portfolio of long and short equity investments that rose despite the coronavirus-based market decline in March, as described in a May 6, 2020 Bloomberg article. The article spotlighted EMJ Capital Ltd. founder Eric Jackson’s focus on deep research, data science and his network of experts, and reported that EMJ Capital was up 28 percent in Q1 2020 while only 5 of 61 hedge funds tracked by Venator Capital Management Ltd. posted positive returns at the same time.

See article: EMJ Capital featured in Bloomberg .“The strategy has yet to have a negative month in 2020,” said Eric Jackson . “We’ve gained tremendous outperformance from our long positions and continue to see many new investment opportunities to take advantage of on both the long and short side.” The Bloomberg article highlighted Jackson’s positions in Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) and Delivery Hero SE (DHER: GR) and noted that “Jackson tries to hunt down data on technology usage that will lead him to winners” and that he doubled-down on his Zoom holdings when he noticed a sudden spike in downloads of the Zoom app in China more than a month before the coronavirus was declared a pandemic.Jackson’s Strategy typically includes investments in 11 to 20 long equity positions and the same number of short equity positions. “To be selected among our longs, we have to have high conviction that a stock has a reasonable chance of doubling or tripling over the next two to three years, while our shorts are intended to be profit centers,” said Jackson.“While the FAANG names are great companies, they’re unlikely to double and triple in the next two to three years,” Jackson said. “We are constantly looking ahead for the next big winners to drive our gains in 2021 and beyond, and I’m excited about our current portfolio and some of the opportunities we’ve identified for future investments.”The Strategy’s 2019 full-year performance was a total return of 11.85 percent. As of May 5, 2020, the Strategy had a total return of 130.78 percent, or compound annual growth rate of 45.01 percent, since its inception in October 2017. Indicated rates of return for the Strategy are historical total returns during the relevant periods and assume reinvestment of all dividends. Returns are net of fees (except the 2020 year-to-date performance figure quoted in the Bloomberg article which was a gross return) but do not take into account withdrawal charges or income taxes payable by any investor in the Strategy, which may reduce the return. Additional important information about the investment performance of the Strategy is available her e .About EMJ Capital Ltd. EMJ Capital Ltd . was founded in 2017 by Eric Jackson and is registered with the Ontario Securities Commission as a Restricted Portfolio Manager that advises separately managed accounts for sophisticated investors who qualify as “permitted clients” and are not individuals, using the same concentrated investment strategy. For more information on EMJ Capital Ltd., please contact Eric Jackson, Founder, President and Portfolio Manager; phone: (416) 897-9263; email: info@emjcapital.ltd; web: www.emjcapital.ltd .(1) – Return measured from the period beginning January 1, 2020 and ending May 5, 2020.



