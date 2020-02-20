Thursday, February 20, 2020Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Empire achieves ranking in 2020 TSX Venture 50

TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Empire Industries Ltd. (TSX-V: “EIL”, “Empire” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has achieved a ranking in the 2020 TSX Venture 50.  Empire ranked 5th among the top 10 winners in the Diversified Industries sector.The Venture 50™ ranking is comprised of 10 companies from each of five industry sectors, based on three equally weighted criteria:  market capitalization growth, share price appreciation, and trading volume amount.  Overall there are 1,666 companies listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.
