Empire achieves ranking in 2020 TSX Venture 50

TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Empire Industries Ltd. (TSX-V: “EIL”, “Empire” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has achieved a ranking in the 2020 TSX Venture 50. Empire ranked 5th among the top 10 winners in the Diversified Industries sector.The Venture 50™ ranking is comprised of 10 companies from each of five industry sectors, based on three equally weighted criteria: market capitalization growth, share price appreciation, and trading volume amount. Overall there are 1,666 companies listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.

