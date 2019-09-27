Empire announces changes to Board of Directors, Audit Committee

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Empire Industries Ltd. (TSX-V: EIL, OTC:ERILF) (“Empire”, “EIL” or the “Company”) today announced the resignation of Ian Macdonald from its board of directors.

“I want to thank Ian for his long service on Empire’s board and the Audit and Governance Committees,” said Guy Nelson, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Empire. “Ian first joined the board in 2010, and has fulfilled an important governance role, and help with the financing that was arranged last year as well as providing valuable leadership particularly to the independent directors.”Mr. Macdonald has also withdrawn his name from consideration for re-election as a director at Empire’s upcoming Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders, taking place on October 16, 2019. Given the date of the meeting, Empire has chosen not to appoint a replacement director in the interim period.About Empire Industries Ltd.

Empire focuses on designing, supplying, and installing iconic media-based attractions and ride systems for the global theme park industry. Empire also uses these same turn-key integration services for special projects such as large optical telescopes and enclosures. Empire also has commenced an initiative to leverage its world class flying theater and attraction development capability on a co-venture ownership basis. Empire's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol EIL.

