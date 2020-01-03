Empire Industries Announces Stock Option Grants

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Jan. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Empire Industries Ltd. (TSXV: EIL) today announced it has granted, under its stock option plan, incentive stock options to directors and management, for the purchase up to 700,000 common shares. The incentive stock options have an exercise price of $0.47, will expire January 3, 2025 and are subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.About Empire Industries Ltd.

Empire focuses on designing, supplying, and installing premium theme park, media-based attractions and ride systems for the global entertainment industry. Empire also uses these same turn-key integration services for special projects such as large optical telescopes and enclosures. Through Empire’s execution of its strategy over the years, Empire owns several non-entertainment investments that it seeks to optimize and liquidate at the appropriate time. Empire’s common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol EIL.

For more information about the Company, visit empind.com or contact:

Guy Nelson

Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (416) 366-7977

Email: gnelson@empind.com

Allan Francis

Vice President – Corporate Affairs and Administration

Phone: (204) 589-9301

Email: afrancis@empind.com

