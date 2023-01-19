Empire Rental Living Announces New Rental Home Community at Dellrose in Hockley, Texas

Hockley, TX, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Empire Rental Living, a division of Toronto-based homebuilder Empire Communities, is pleased to announce the release of new homes for lease at Dellrose in Hockley, Texas. Located just west of Cypress and a short drive to downtown Houston, the community is situated near major highways via the Grand Parkway.

Empire Rental Living at Dellrose is Hockley’s newest rental community comprised of 182 award-winning designed homes with one to four bedrooms. Each home comes with designer-selected finishes, stainless steel appliances, washers and dryers, and private yards with patios. Additionally, each residence will feature the latest smart-home technology including Ring doorbells, smart thermostats, leak sensors, and keyless entry locks which can all be managed through mobile app. Private garages are also available.

Residents at Empire Rental Living at Dellrose will have exclusive access to resort-style amenities including an expansive pool with swimming lanes and a sun shelf, a spa, an outdoor gaming area, grills, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a pet spa, and an off-leash dog park.

Living in one of Dellrose’s new rental homes provides residents with the perks of renting and the feeling of homeownership. Residents will enjoy a professional service and property management team with landscaping and maintenance of all common areas. The community features flexible deposit options and is pet-friendly with a no-weight restriction pet policy and some homes equipped with pet doors.

“We are proud to announce the opening of our first rental home community in the Houston area. Our award-winning home designs are a great complement to the highly sought-after Dellrose community,” says Donald Povieng and Cole Young, Co-Presidents of Empire’s North American Rental Division.

Empire Rental Living at Dellrose marks another new project opening for Empire in 2023, with several additional launches scheduled for early next year.

To learn more about Empire Rental Living at Dellrose, visit Empiredellroserental.com

EMPIRE COMMUNITIES

Empire Communities is a residential homebuilder involved in all new homebuilding industry sectors, including both low‐rise and high‐rise built forms. Celebrating 30 years of building inspiring new places to live, Empire has an established tradition of creating prestigious award-winning new homes, communities and amenities and has earned a reputation for outstanding attention to detail and customer service. Since its inception in 1993, Empire has built and sold over 32,000 new homes and condos. Today, Empire is one of North America’s largest privately held integrated residential homebuilders, with current communities in Toronto, Southwestern Ontario, and the Southern United States.

Empire Rental Living, the rental housing division by Empire Communities, develops, builds, and operates built-for-rent single-family and multi-family rental communities in Georgia, Texas and Ontario, Canada, with over 5,000 new rental homes in the pipeline over the next five years. Empire Rental Living provides housing options at all stages of life, with a focus on award-winning construction and design in highly coveted locations across North America.

-30-

Attachments



CBJ Newsmakers