Employment Lawyer Offers Free Help to Small Businesses During Economic Slowdown

TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Achkar Law, an experienced law firm specializing in employment and human rights law, will be offering free consultations and legal advice to employers who recently had to terminate employees.

Difficult Times Ahead for Everybody Trigger Free Consultations for Suffering Businesses

Achkar Law is offering free help and consultations to small businesses during this tough economy. Many have announced mass layoffs in response to economic conditions.

Small businesses are facing struggles, given employee shortages and inflation. COVID-19 debt, lack of sales and rising costs are forcing companies to shut down.

“Small businesses suffered from COVID-19-induced lockdowns,” says Christopher Achkar, founder of Achkar Law, “and now the economic downturn is making conditions worse for those already struggling”.

‘Struggling businesses deserve help’

“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy,” says Achkar, “and we must do everything to help them during these difficult times.”

Canadian Federation of Independent Business has reported that 54% of businesses are still reporting below-normal revenues while 62% are carrying unpaid debt taken on during the pandemic.

“You should not suffer just because you think you can’t afford to keep your employees,” says Achkar, “There are many available solutions”.

We should safeguard the livelihood of many people, employers and employees alike, employment lawyer says

In August, the firm offered free consultations to employees terminated this year.

“The response was overwhelming,” says Achkar, “we got calls from many, and that’s when we realized that things were bad for almost everyone.”

This time, Achkar Law is helping small businesses by offering free consultations and help for employers in dire need.

Improving access to justice

Until September 30, employers across Ontario with $1 million or less in annual revenue will be able to set up a free consultation to get experienced and sound legal advice.

“To book a free meeting, email [email protected] with the subject line ‘Code Red: My Company Needs Help, or call 1-800-771-7882,” says Achkar. “We will be doing this from now until Sept. 30, 2022.”

