Empowering Dreams and Steps: Medically Complex Children Find Hope and Mobility at The Kourageous Karter Foundation’s Second Annual Fun Run

HUGO, Minn., Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Families in Minnesota and around the U.S. are gearing up for the second annual Fun Run: Race for Robot Legs, held by the Kourageous Karter Foundation. The foundation is a remarkable 501(c)3 nonprofit founded by a dedicated mother of four. A beacon of hope and inclusivity, this event is set to create change that extends far beyond the boundaries of Minnesota. The event is in-person and virtual, allowing for limitless participation.

Inspired by the challenging yet inspiring parenting journey with their disabled son, the foundation was established to create a world that is more aware, accessible, and inclusive. The organization has undertaken mission projects that directly benefit individuals, families, and the community at large. The larger projects have included the design of an inclusive playground and offering scholarships for a groundbreaking medical technology, Trexo Robotic Legs.

“We are working to bridge the gap between dreams and reality. For many medically complex children, the dream of walking is a journey that is complex with challenges that defy the ordinary. With Trexo, children have the opportunity to walk and move around space. This is so empowering for them.”

“Every child deserves the opportunity to experience the joy of walking and exploring the world around them,” says Tiffany Goodchild, Founder of the Kourageous Karter Foundation. “While children can use technology in physical therapy, there was no other at-home solution for children. Trexo created their robotic legs to fill this gap and allow children the opportunity to take their first steps.”

The Second Annual Fun Run event is set to take place at the inclusive playground that the foundation helped design, Lion’s Volunteer Park in Hugo, MN. The Fun Run promises to be heartwarming and an exhilarating occasion. Four Minnesota boys with disabilities are participating in the event in their Trexo Robotic legs. “This event displays the transformative power of community support and demonstrates the strides that can be made when people come together for a common cause,” said Jennifer Horowitz, Head of Marketing for Trexo Robotics. She adds, “we are grateful for the work the Kourageous Karter Foundation does.”

“We believe in creating a world where all children, regardless of ability, can enjoy the same opportunities and experiences,” Tiffany adds. “Our work extends beyond fundraising – it’s about creating awareness, fostering inclusivity, and advocating for those who often face barriers in their everyday lives.”

About The Foundation:

The Kourageous Karter Foundation’s efforts have already touched hearts across the nation, with last year’s event capturing the attention of Good Morning America. The organization’s transformative work provides resources, creates awareness and inclusion. They tackle larger missions, like the scholarships for groundbreaking medical technology like the Trexo Robotic Gait Trainer – which empowers children with disabilities to walk towards their future – and creating inclusive playgrounds. They provide families with cherished photographs, and foster community support – locally and far reaching through online connections. The foundation’s mission is clear – transformation that betters the lives of many.

About Trexo Robotics:

Trexo was founded by a college friend and an uncle determined to help his nephew with cerebral palsy experience walking and independence. Trexo has grown into a company that offers the same opportunity, with the same passion, to children around the world. Trexo Robotic Gait Trainer can be found in the homes of many families with a child that has mobility challenges, and in hospitals, clinics and PT facilities around the world. Collectively the children in their Trexos have taken over 40 million steps, the equivalent of twice around the world.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Time: 9am Central Daylight Time

Location: Lions Volunteer Park, Upper 146th Street North, Hugo, MN

Website: https://kourageouskarter.org/

