Empowering Generation Possible: 2021-2022 Ted Rogers Community Grants help hundreds of young British Columbians discover their highest potential

Grants awarded to more communities than ever before to support B.C. organizations

Funding supports programs for youth, including those from underserved and equity-seeking groups

70 Ted Rogers Community Grants awarded in province since 2017

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With opportunity, anything is possible. Today, Rogers Communications announced it has awarded Ted Rogers Community Grants to organizations in British Columbia that are making a meaningful difference in the lives of hundreds of local youth. Through programs in education, skills training, job skills, mentorship and community leadership, these organizations are providing critical supports to help young people achieve their highest potential. With more funding in more communities this year than ever before, Rogers is proud to have awarded 70 Ted Rogers Community Grants across the province since launching the program in 2017.

Rogers is deeply committed to supporting the evolving needs of young Canadians and has expanded grant criteria to include funding for programs that support older youth in their 20s who faced educational and employment challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Statistics Canada, the disruption caused by delayed or cancelled courses, field placements, and hands-on work – particularly in the trades, health care and service sector – will impact this generation for at least five years after the pandemic. These grants will empower Generation Possible at this critical time and help fuel British Columbia’s future.

Local organizations receiving Ted Rogers Community Grants this year in B.C. include:

Rogers is proud to support Generation Possible by removing barriers – including those faced by equity-seeking communities – to help youth achieve their possible, in partnership with organizations across British Columbia. This includes community grants, more than 300 Ted Rogers Scholarships awarded in B.C. since 2017 to students attending post-secondary education, and funding for Jays Care’s Rookie League which helps more than 14,000 kids across Canada facing barriers develop life skills through the power of baseball.

QUOTES:

“We’re proud to invest in organizations across British Columbia that are charting a path forward for hundreds of youth in our region to help them discover their highest potential. Working alongside our Ted Rogers Community Grant partners, we are committed to empowering the next generation of B.C. leaders and innovators as they navigate school, enter the workforce and discover their possible.”

- Rick Sellers, President of B.C. Region, Rogers Communications

“Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern BC is very honoured to receive a 2021-2022 Ted Rogers Community Grant to support our youth and give them the skills and confidence to tackle life after high school. These funds will be used to enhance our new programming for teens living in Prince George and prepare them to enter the workforce and or further their studies.”

- Tim Bennett, Executive Director, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern BC

“We are honoured to accept this grant which will go towards supporting youth in the Ktunaxa nation in reclaiming cultural knowledges, strengthening intergenerational relationships, and supporting overall health and well-being through connection to amakʔis Ktunaxa (Ktunaxa territories). It is well documented that reconnecting to Indigenous culture saves lives, and the Ted Rogers Community Grant will help us continue to change the world for the better for current young people, and future generations.”

- Smokii Sumac, Senior Manager Education and Employment Sector, Ktunaxa Nation



“Money generously donated to NOW Canada from the Rogers Foundation provided significant impact for the women, youth and children that walk through our doors. The money secured staffing for our emergency low-barrier shelter, as well as our transitional homes which are connected to NOW’s recovery program. In addition, it strengthened participants’ mental stability by providing hours of individualized trauma therapy and access to our Mental Wellness Worker Program.”

- Liz Talbott, Executive Director, NOW Canada

“Sher Vancouver is so grateful to be a recipient of a 2021-2022 Ted Rogers Community Grant. We hope to reduce the alienation and discrimination of people dealing with sexuality, gender, and coming-out issues. Everyone is welcome! Sher Vancouver works to create safe spaces for vulnerable and marginalized LGBTQ+ people. We want to save lives and provide opportunities for LGBTQ+ people in our communities to have the support and assistance they need to grow, flourish, and reach their potential.”

- Alex Sangha, Founder, Sher Vancouver

“Every year, 850 youth turn 19 and age out of government care in British Columbia. Beyond a general lack of encouragement and guidance former youth in care face at a critical point in their lives, they must also deal with a disproportionate gap in the financial support they receive. It’s the reason so few even consider the path to higher education. The Youth Futures Education Fund helps former youth in care cover basic living expenses like rent, food and textbooks, so they can focus on their schooling. We are so grateful to receive support from Rogers Communications so we can ensure young people across our province have equal access to opportunity and reach their full potential.”

- Kim Winchell, Sr. Director, Strategy & Operations, United Way British Columbia

