Encana (Ovintiv) Setting Up in the U.S.

CBJ — Recently Encana Corp. announced it would move its head office out of Calgary and now comes word that the new corporate headquarters will be in Denver, Colorado.

In addition to leaving Canada as its home base the company is also changing its corporate name to Ovintiv.

The Denver decision comes as no real surprise given that CEO Doug Suttles lives there.

The move to the U.S. is designed to tap into deeper pools of U.S. passive investor capital, which had effectively dried up here in Canada.

