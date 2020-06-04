enCore Energy Provides Support to the Navajo Nation Communities

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — enCore Energy Corp. (TSX-V: EU) (OTCQB: ENCUF) (the “Company“) reports that it has sourced and donated much needed medical supplies and personal protective equipment to several Navajo communities. The Company holds numerous projects within the traditional territory of the Navajo Nation, which has one of the highest incidents of coronavirus cases per capita in the United States. Although the peak appears to have passed, fears persist for Native Americans where pre-existing health and living conditions make populations especially vulnerable to the pandemic.

enCore Energy has provided medical supplies and personal protective equipment directly to medical and other facilities for the Navajo Nation including the:Navajoland Nursing Home, Chinle, ArizonaChinle Comprehensive Health Care Facility, Chinle, ArizonaSt. Paul Catholic Church in Crownpoint, New MexicoCrownpoint Health Care Facility, Crownpoint, New MexicoChurchrock Chapter, Churchrock, New MexicoGallup Indian Medical Center, Gallup, New MexicoNorthern Navajo Medical Center, Shiprock, New MexicoNavajo Police Headquarters, Windowrock, ArizonaUtah Farm Bureau-Farmers Feeding Utah: Miracle Utah Navajo NationOur thoughts and prayers are with the communities and as we seek to do our part and encourage others to contribute and uphold social distancing guidelines to protect all Navajo Elders and citizens in this challenging time.enCore wishes to acknowledge and thank Adela M. Duran of Santa Fe New Mexico, without whose dedicated assistance in coordinating many of these donations, our efforts would not have been possible.About enCore Energy Corp.enCore Energy Corp., with assets entirely in the United States, has a 100% interest, free of holding costs, in 115,000+ acres (46,400 ha) of private mineral rights in New Mexico, including the Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium deposits. These deposits contain an estimated Indicated MineralResource of 26.6 million pounds of U3O8 at an average grade of 0.105% e U3O8(1). A portion of these resources are under NRC license. The Company also holds the Marquez project in New Mexico as well as the dominant land position in Arizona with additional other properties in Utah and Wyoming. The Company owns or has access to an extensive collection of proprietary North American and global uranium data including the Union Carbide, US Smelting and Refining, UV Industries, and Rancher’s Exploration databases in addition to a leading collection of geophysical data for the high-grade Northern Arizona Breccia Pipe District.For additional information:

