Enercare Inc. continues growth with acquisition of Syles Mechanical Services Ltd

Markham, ON, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Enercare Inc. (“Enercare”) is pleased to announce the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Syles Mechanical Services Ltd. (“Syles”), a long-time residential and commercial services provider located in Tecumseh, Ontario.

Syles has been in business for more than 50 years, delivering heating, cooling, plumbing and electrical services. Operations will continue to be locally operated by the current team of Sylvio Lesperance and Grant Higginbottom.

“Enercare and Syles have had a great relationship for many years, and this is truly an important milestone for us in terms of ensuring the sustainability of our business and growing the breadth of our service offering to our customers,” said Sylvio Lesperance. “We’re proud of what we’ve built over the last half-century and we look forward to this exciting new chapter in our company’s history.”

The acquisition further solidifies Enercare’s service area in South Western Ontario, with the addition of more than 55 employees, along with a fleet of 30 service vehicles, to the Enercare family.

“Part of the reason Enercare has grown to become one of North America’s leading home and commercial services and energy solutions companies is that we’ve been quite mindful and deliberate in building relationships with a long-term view. As we seek to grow, we’re constantly looking at relationships with businesses that will allow us to provide even greater value to customers and communities,” said Senior Vice President, Corporate Development, Enercare, Nick Perreten.

Enercare Inc. (“Enercare”) is headquartered in Markham, Ontario, Canada and is a portfolio company of Brookfield Infrastructure. Enercare is one of North America’s largest home and commercial services and energy solutions companies with approximately 5,000 employees under its Enercare and Service Experts brands. Enercare is a leading provider of water heaters, water treatment, furnaces, air conditioners and other HVAC rental products, plumbing services, protection plans and related services. With operations in Canada and the United States, Enercare serves approximately 1.9 million customers annually. For more information on Enercare, visit www.enercare.ca.

