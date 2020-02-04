Enerflex to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year End 2019 Results on February 20, 2020

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Enerflex Ltd. (TSX:EFX) (“Enerflex” or the “Company”), a leading supplier of products and services to the global energy industry, will release its fourth quarter and year end 2019 financial results on February 20, 2020. These results will be available on the Enerflex website at www.enerflex.com .

Analysts, investors, members of the media, and other interested parties are invited to participate in a teleconference and audio webcast on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. MST to discuss the fourth quarter and year end 2019 financial results and operating highlights. To participate, please call toll free 1.844.231.9067 or 1.703.639.1277. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. No passcode is required. The audio webcast of the teleconference will be available on the Enerflex website at www.enerflex.com under the Investors section on February 21, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. MST.The conference will begin with an operations review by Marc Rossiter, President and Chief Executive Officer, as well as a review of the financial results by Sanjay Bishnoi, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, followed by a question and answer period. A replay of the teleconference will be available on February 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. MST until 11:00 a.m. MST on February 28, 2020. Please call 1.855.859.2056 or 1.404.537.3406 and enter conference ID 3827579.About Enerflex

Enerflex is a single source supplier of natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment – plus related engineering and mechanical service expertise. The Company’s broad in-house resources provide the capability to engineer, design, manufacture, construct, commission, operate, and service hydrocarbon handling systems. Enerflex’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power equipment servicing the natural gas production industry.For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

