Enterprise Ireland to mark St. Patrick’s Day by celebrating Irish innovation and collaboration in Canada

Enterprise Ireland is marking St. Patrick’s Day as a time to shed a spotlight on Irish businesses in Canada and a growing commercial relationship between the two countries.

The government of Ireland is launching a new international campaign, ’Ireland: Innovation at the Edge’, to highlight the conditions that have made Irish businesses among the most innovative in the world.

TORONTO, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Emphasizing the importance of collaboration and partnership between Canada and Ireland, Enterprise Ireland, the Irish government’s trade and innovation agency and the number one VC in the world, is marking St. Patrick’s Day by hosting community and trade events to boost business collaboration with Canadian partners.

Enterprise Ireland is also launching a new international campaign, ‘Ireland: Innovation at the Edge’, which highlights the unique conditions at play in the country that have led Irish companies to become some of the most innovative businesses across the globe and enabled the Irish exporting economy to perform strongly throughout the pandemic by collaborating with international partners.

This St. Patrick’s Day, Enterprise Ireland wants to emphasize the importance of collaboration and partnership, and highlight the innovative contributions that many Irish businesses are making in Canada.

“Over 500 Enterprise Ireland clients have been doing business in Canada in recent years, and the country remains one of the most relevant trade partners for Ireland,” says Lydia Rogers, Country Manager and SVP at Enterprise Ireland Canada. “The opportunity for Irish and Canadian firms to establish strong partnerships and achieve mutual success has never been greater, and with March being synonymous with St Patrick’s Day, we hope to shed a light on some of the most innovative Irish companies that are making a difference for Canadian business partners across key sectors including agritech, digital technologies, healthcare, financial services and fintech”.

Irish innovation in Canada has been supporting emergency departments and ICUs caring for patients with COVID-19, clearing winter snow in Laval, Québec; remotely surveying the seabed of Lake Superior; helping Canadian small-medium enterprises (SMEs) to access funding; revolutionizing how the agriculture industry maximizes efficiency and sustainability; providing award-winning airport shopping experiences; powering grassroots and governing body sporting organisations; and delivering creative services to the video gaming industry globally.

Each year, Canada receives over $5.6 billion dollars of goods and services from Ireland, demonstrating how relevant it is for both countries to continue to foster trade and cooperation. Furthermore, the amount of business that is conducted between both countries generates significant employment, showing tremendous potential for growth. Currently, Irish companies in Canada employ over 7,000 people across a range of different sectors. Similarly, there are currently 55 Canadian companies operating in Ireland, employing over 8,000 people.

