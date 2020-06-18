Entertainment Software Association of Canada’s Student Video Game Competition 2020 #SVGC2020

TORONTO, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Meltwater – The Entertainment Software Association of Canada (ESAC) supports the growth of Canada’s video game industry through research, advocacy and promoting awareness of key issues affecting the sector; such as talent development and the future of technology skills in Canada.

As part of its efforts, ESAC annually hosts its Canadian Student Video Game Competition, inviting post-secondary students from across the country to participate and showcase their development skills and demonstrate excellence in three (3) core areas: Originality/Creativity, Artistic Expression and Technical Proficiency. Video games are an important part of today’s society and students from across our country are creating exciting and innovative experiences as part of their post-secondary education.“We are proud to continue our tradition of supporting and growing the next generation of Canada’s video game talent. We believe in the importance of ensuring a solid talent pipeline that will propel our industry well into the future. Students making video games today will shape our innovations for years to come. I want to see this generation lend their voices to the future of video games. With two thirds of Canadians regularly playing video games our industry continues to be a go-to source of immersive and innovative entertainment.”, stated Jayson Hilchie, President & CEO of the Entertainment Software Association of Canada. “With more than 27,000 full-time direct employees, Canada is a world-leader in the development of some of the most well-known brands and franchises in the industry. This year’s winning team received a cash award for $6,000 that will be put toward new equipment for their continued education and training. Our Student Video Game Competition is a way to inspire and recognize students wishing to launch careers in the video game industry and remains a key platform for us to reward the best and brightest of Canada’s post-secondary system.”ESAC’s Student Video Game Competition is now in its sixth year. We received 20 submissions this year and we are so pleased with the talent we’re seeing across the country. Games submitted were played and reviewed by our expert panel of judges.This year, a team of students representing the the School of Digital Arts, Animation and Design at the University of Quebec at Chicoutimi (NAD-UQAC) and the Département d’informatique et de mathématique de l’Université du Québec à Chicoutimi ( DIM-UQA C ) teamed up to build the game Cold Sun. A third-person stealth adventure set in a post-apocalyptic world, Cold Sun, effortlessly weaves artwork and a heart-felt narrative together to create an enjoyable and visually exciting production.This year’s top three games in #SVGC2020 showcase top-notch talent from a cross-section of Canada’s post-secondary game development programs:First Place – Cold Sun, NAD-UQAC/UQACSecond Place – Wyrmwood, Sheridan CollegeThird Place – The Last Frame, UQAC About ESAC

ESAC is the national voice of the video game industry in Canada. We work for our members – Activision Blizzard, Glu, EA, Gameloft, Ubisoft, Kabam, Other Ocean Interactive, Ludia, Microsoft, Nintendo, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Relic Entertainment, Solutions 2 Go, WB Games, Square Enix, Take 2 Interactive, Codename Entertainment, Certain Affinity and NetEase Games – to ensure legal, regulatory and public affairs environments are favourable to long-term business development. For more information, visit theESA.Ca.About NAD-UQAC

Founded in 1992 and located in Montreal, the School of Digital Arts, Animation and Design at the University of Quebec at Chicoutimi (NAD-UQAC) is a university campus offering academic programs and research in 3D animation, visual effects, design and digital arts. For 28 years now, the school has educated thousands of 3D animators working in reputable companies around the world in the different industries: film, television and video games. Since 2008, NAD School is associated to UQAC, allowing to welcome each year more than 350 students in academic quality degree programs.About Cold Sun

Created by NAD-UQAC/UQAC students, Cold Sun is a third-person stealth adventure set in a post-apocalyptic world with a marked lack of basic resources and overrun by garbage. The main character is accompanied by their little brother and their only goal is to gain access to the last habitable oasis on earth. Cold Sun’s artistry, play and format are reminiscent of triple-A games. Take 30 minutes out of your day to experience art in video game play.About Wyrmwood

Created by Sheridan students, Wyrmwood is a first-person Hack-n-Slash deck building game where, the player, a moth named Fig fights through the ruins of an unknown civilization of cicadas in an attempt to make sense of the new world and save it.About Last Frame

Created by UQAC students, Last Frame is cooperative puzzle game. Players navigate game play as a young adult named Steph. The narrative starts with the main character’s return to her family’s mansion in search of what she believes to be her family’s treasure. She quickly discovers that all is not the way she remembered. It seems she will not be alone in her quest to find her family’s legacy.For further information:

