Enthusiast Gaming Partners With Global Sportswear Brand, Champion, to Create Luminosity Clothing Line

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: EGLX)(FSE: 2AV) (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) is excited to announce that it has partnered with Hanesbrands Inc.’s (“HBI”) Champion® brand to create custom apparel for Enthusiast Gaming’s Esports Division, Luminosity Gaming (“Luminosity”) and loyal fans worldwide. With over 50 professional esports players and influencers reaching 60 million collective followers, the collaboration with the Champion® brand reconfirms Luminosity’s brand power as one of the largest, globally recognized esports organizations in the world.

Steve Maida, President of Enthusiast Gaming’s Esports Division, Luminosity Gaming commented, “For a brand as powerful as Champion to partner with our Esports Division, Luminosity Gaming, further proves the dominance and sheer size of the gaming and esports industry. We can now offer our fanbase of over 60 million an opportunity to buy exclusive Luminosity gear and proudly represent Team Luminosity. HBI’s Champion® brand is a leader in providing merchandise and attire to loyal esports fans, and we are excited to continue collaborating with them to create our unique Luminosity+Champion clothing line.”The Luminosity+Champion custom apparel will launch at Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, EGLX, taking place on October 18 – 20, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in downtown Toronto. With 55,000 attendees in 2018, EGLX is the largest video game expo and esports tournament in Canada. Attendees of the expo will have an exclusive chance to purchase the Luminosity+Champion apparel and represent Team Luminosity. The Luminosity roster includes esports influencers Nicks, Kiwiz, Formula and Plu, Grammy-nominated rapper Tory Lanz, and Team Captain, NFL star Richard Sherman. Following EGLX, the Luminosity+Champion custom apparel will be available exclusively on Luminosity’s website (Luminosity.gg), and through the organization’s social media channels. Tyler Lewison, General Manager of Champion® Teamwear (a division of HBI) commented, “Luminosity Gaming is one of the largest globally recognized esports organizations in North America. They share the same passion that we have at Champion Teamwear: to support esports athletes worldwide and positively contribute to the rapid growth of an exciting up-and-coming sport. This collaboration allows players and fans to experience high-quality, comfortable Champion® apparel while supporting one of the most exciting teams in the industry.”In addition to the partnership with the Champion® brand, Enthusiast Gaming has partnered with some of the world’s leading brands including Activision Blizzard, Ubisoft, Foodora, Nintendo, Bell, and Microsoft. As the gaming and esports sector continues to grow, more non-endemic brands are starting to enter the space; as the largest gaming network in the U.S., reaching over 200 million global gamers monthly, Enthusiast Gaming is a leading option for brands looking to reach the gamer demographic.About Champion Since 1919, HBI has offered a full line of innovative athletic apparel for men and women including activewear, sweats, tees, sports bras, team uniforms and accessories under its Champion® brand. HBI uses innovative design and state-of-the-art product testing to ensure uncompromised quality and innovative apparel for our consumers. Champion® athleticwear can be purchased at department stores, sporting goods, specialty retailers, and at Champion.com . For more information, please contact us at 1-800-315-0563 or at Facebook.com/Champion , follow us on Twitter @Championusa or on Instagram @Champion . Champion® is a brand of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).The Champion® trademarks are owned by HBI Branded Apparel Enterprises LLC a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hanesbrands, Inc.About Enthusiast Gaming Enthusiast Gaming (TSX.V: EGLX)(FSE: 2AV) is building the world’s largest network of communities for gamers and esports fans. Already the largest gaming network in the U.S., the Company’s business is comprised of three main pillars: Media, Events and Esports. Enthusiast Gaming’s digital media platform includes 100+ gaming related websites and 900 YouTube channels which collectively reach 150 million visitors monthly. The media network generates over 30 billion ad requests and over 1 billion page views per month. Enthusiast’s esports division, Luminosity Gaming, is a leading global esports franchise that consists of 7 professional esports teams under ownership and management, including the Vancouver Titans Overwatch team and the Seattle-based Call of Duty team. Collectively, the integrated ecosystem reaches over 200 million gaming enthusiasts on a monthly basis. Enthusiast Gaming’s event business, owns and operates Canada’s largest gaming expo, Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, EGLX, ( eglx.com ) with approximately 55,000 people attending in 2018. For more information on the Company, visit www.enthusiastgaming.com . For more information on Luminosity Gaming, please visit luminosity.ggCONTACT INFORMATION:Investor Relations: Julia Becker

Head of Investor Relations & Marketing

jbecker@enthusiastgaming.com

(604) 785.0850 Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including risks related to factors beyond the control of Enthusiast Gaming. The risks include risks that are customary to transactions of this nature and customary to companies which have their stock traded on the TSXV. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits Enthusiast Gaming will obtain from them.



