Enthusiast Gaming’s U.GG Adds World of Warcraft to its Data-Driven Community and Insights Platform

LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EGLX; TSX: EGLX), the leading gaming media and entertainment company, today announced that its data-driven and insights platform, U.GG, has expanded to include content and support for World of Warcraft (WoW), one of the largest massive multiplayer online role-playing (MMORPG) games in the world.

The expansion into World of Warcraft capitalizes on U.GG’s established position as one of the go-to resources for League of Legends players looking to improve their skills with over 10 million monthly average users, making it the dominant multi-title gaming community and insights platform.

U.GG’s new World of Warcraft site ( u.gg/wow ) provides objective, quantifiable, data-driven recommendations to help players of all levels improve their skills and mechanics via game data and statistics. With data sourced from both the Blizzard API and the Warcraftlogs API, along with community-driven simulation tools, the site features:

Talent and best-in-slot gear recommendations for each class and spec in the game

Programmatically generated tier lists for Raiding, Mythic+, and player vs. player (PVP) content

Granular filtering, allowing users to see exactly what they need before going into any end-game situation

Integration of recommendations into the qualitative guide content found at Icy Veins ( icy-veins.com/wow ), Enthusiast Gaming’s companion resource hub for players of RPG games, including World of Warcraft, Diablo IV and other popular titles

“Our team at U.GG have built one of the pre-eminent destinations for League of Legends fans to improve their gameplay performance, and I have no doubt they will do the same for World of Warcraft and other games to come,” Nick Brien, CEO of Enthusiast Gaming, said. “U.GG’s growth to become a multi-title platform is part of the broader strategy at Enthusiast Gaming to convert our most successful products into platforms, which we believe will drive accelerated growth and profitability for our company.”

World of Warcraft is a subscription-based MMORPG released by Blizzard Entertainment in 2004 with an audience made up of a passionate and global Millennial audience. The popularity of the World of Warcraft franchise has expanded with the recent launch of Wrath of the Lich King® Classic and Dragonflight™. Now, the game attracts approximately 8.5 million monthly players.

“WoW is a game people love to both play and live stream, so it was an obvious next step for U.GG as we aim to build the largest community-centric platform for gaming enthusiasts. Our goal is to bring players the absolute best gaming experiences,” Shinggo Lu, Chief Product Officer at Enthusiast Gaming, said. “We are encouraged by the early engagement metrics that indicate that players are incorporating our new site as a key resource in their WoW journey.”

Enthusiast Gaming is a leading gaming media and entertainment company, building the largest platform for video game enthusiasts and esports fans to connect and compete worldwide. Combining the elements of its five core pillars: creators, content, communities, games, and experiences, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique opportunity for marketers to create integrated brand solutions to connect with coveted Gen Z and Millennial audiences. Through its proprietary mix of digital media, content and gaming assets, Enthusiast Gaming continues to grow its network of communities, reflecting the scale and diversity of gaming enthusiasts today.

