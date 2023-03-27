Entourage Health Continues to Expand Medical Offerings with Launch of CBD Chewing Gum and Signs New Union Group to the Starseed Medicinal Program

Starseed continues to solidify its position as an industry leader leveraging its innovative medical cannabis products to include unique CBD chewing gum

Plan administrator Union Benefits adds an additional union group and provides access to medical cannabis as an insured benefit

TORONTO, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Entourage Health Corp. (TSX-V: ENTG) (OTCQX: ETRGF) (FSE:4WE) (“Entourage” or the “Company”), a Canadian producer and distributor of award-winning cannabis products, is pleased to announce the expansion of its medical portfolio with the launch of a new CBD chewing gum available to Starseed Medicinal patients on the Company’s medical platform.

Expanding medical services with enriched patient care and new product offerings is reshaping how Canadians access medical cannabis treatments, exemplifying Starseed’s commitment to elevating the client experience. The Company has further developed its medical product portfolio by launching a new CBD chewing gum formulated to provide a rapid onset of CBD with 20 mg per unit (200 mg per pack). Cannabis-infused gum is made using CBD isolate in partnership with NordicCan, a global leader in oral and intra-oral delivery systems. The sugar-free gum is naturally flavoured with eucalyptus-lemon-mint, providing a controlled release of cannabinoids conveniently and discreetly.

Entourage is also pleased to announce it has added a new union group to its full-service, proprietary medical cannabis program in partnership with leading benefits provider Union Benefits – the administrator of union group benefits to over 12,000 members. The medical cannabis plan provides eligible union members and their dependents access to practitioners specializing in the authorization of medical cannabis as an insured benefit. Additionally, Starseed provides a unique platform with no co-pay or out-of-pocket insurance costs and is currently recognized as one of the only medical cannabis programs in the world to offer access to direct billing.

“Our commitment to developing innovative product formulations has led us to engage with industry partners as part of our ongoing commitment to meeting our patients’ changing and varied needs. Introducing CBD chewing gum allows us to improve the patient experience with a consistent pipeline of products,” said George Scorsis, CEO and Executive Chair. “We are proud to welcome our newest member union to our full-service Starseed medical platform. Through our partnership with Union Benefits, we are eliminating barriers to members accessing medical cannabis as an alternative therapy, educating patients, and providing responsible treatment options.”

More recently, Starseed increased its service offerings by partnering with HelloMD’s virtual telehealth network and now provides tailored patient treatment plans, plus resources hosted on a virtual education platform.

Starseed currently offers over 45 products, including cannabis-infused soft chews, transdermal patches, balms, oils, capsules, vapes, and dried flower products. The Company has partnered with Pineapple Express to provide same-day and next-day delivery as an added convenience to patients residing within select areas in Ontario.



About Entourage Health Corp.

Entourage Health Corp. is the publicly traded parent Company of Entourage Brands Corp. and CannTx Life Sciences Inc., licence holders producing and distributing cannabis products for both the medical and adult-use markets. The Company owns and operates a state-of-the-art hybrid greenhouse and processing facility located on 158-acres in Strathroy, ON; a fully licensed 26,000 sq. ft. Aylmer, ON processing facility. With its Starseed Medicinal medical-centric brand, Entourage has expanded its multi-channeled distribution strategy. Starseed’s industry-first, exclusive partnership with LiUNA, the largest construction union in Canada, along with employers and union groups complements Entourage’s direct sales to medical patients. With the launch of Syndicate, Entourage now hosts another unique medical marketplace that offers patients a collective of Canadian micro-cultivators’ products, along with Entourage’s family of brands. Entourage’s elite adult-use product portfolio includes Color Cannabis and Saturday Cannabis – sold across eight provincial distribution agencies. It is the exclusive Canadian producer and distributor of award-winning U.S.-based wellness brand Mary’s Medicinals sold in both medical and adult-use channels. Under a collaboration with The Boston Beer Company subsidiary, Entourage is also the exclusive distributor of cannabis-infused beverages ‘TeaPot’ in Canada, which launched in summer 2022, starting in select provinces. In addition, Entourage also entered into an exclusive agreement with Irwin Naturals, a renowned nutraceutical and herbal supplement formulator of popular branded wellness products sold across North America. The new line of CBD soft gels is now available on Starseed’s medical platform.

