EnviroGold Global: Unlocking America’s Critical Metals

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EnviroGold Global Limited (CSE: NVRO | OTCQB: ESGLF | FSE: YGK), (“EnviroGold,” or the “Company”), a clean technology company specialising in reprocessing mine waste to recover precious, base and strategic metals, welcomes U.S. Department of the Interior Executive Order No. 3436 as a transformational policy development to accelerate the Company’s strategic growth and technology deployment opportunities in North America.

On July 23, 2025, the U.S. Department of the Interior issued Order No. 3436 titled “Unlocking Critical and Strategic Minerals from Mine Waste”. The Order implements key provisions of the United States bipartisan national security and energy independence strategy and provides for the following:

Streamlined permitting and fast-track regulatory approvals for the recovery of critical minerals from mine waste. Notably, projects that recover critical elements from mine waste may be treated as environmental clean-up initiatives rather than new mining operations, reducing regulatory burden and avoiding protracted permitting timelines.

Access to financial incentives and funding mechanisms, including grants under the Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER) program, the new Abandoned Hardrock Mine Reclamation (AHMR) fund, and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).

A federal mandate to prioritise and expedite the development of projects reclaiming valuable metals from abandoned mine sites, including tailings and coal waste.

Support for deployment of emerging technologies that enable the recovery of metals while contributing to environmental rehabilitation and land reclamation.

ENVIROGOLD’S NVRO PROCESS™: FIRST-MOVER ADVANTAGE IN A TRANSFORMING SECTOR

This new U.S. policy framework directly supports the commercial deployment of EnviroGold’s patented NVRO Process™, which is specifically designed to unlock precious and critical metals from legacy mine waste and tailings while delivering ESG-positive outcomes through land reclamation and environmental remediation.

EnviroGold’s patented NVRO Process™ offers a compelling set of advantages:

Lower capital intensity relative to conventional mining operations

Rapid deployment pathways

Substantial environmental benefits, including reduced tailings footprint and improved site outcomes

A scalable licensing business model, enabling broad commercial reach with limited capital expenditure

With tailings assets already identified in North America and a robust pipeline of high-value opportunities, the Company is actively accelerating commercial deployment under the new U.S. regulatory framework.

“This Executive Order adds another major inflection point for EnviroGold, said David Cam, Executive Director and CEO. “The U.S. government is clearly signalling its intent to reindustrialise, reclaim, and secure critical mineral supply chains, exactly the focus of the NVRO Process™. We are uniquely positioned to be a critical enabler of this national effort, while generating long-term value for our shareholders.”

About EnviroGold Global

EnviroGold Global is a technology company enabling the global mining industry to monetise valuable metals from mine waste and tailings and reduce environmental liabilities. EnviroGold’s proprietary technology is at the leading edge of demand for precious and strategic metals and greater social demand for better environmental outcomes. The Company operates on a technology licence fee model with low capex requirements and intends to establish itself as a leading global technology company focussed on shareholder value and recurring dividends.

