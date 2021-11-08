EnWave Announces New Club Distribution for Moon Cheese® in Canada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EnWave Corporation (TSX-V: ENW | FSE: E4U) (“EnWave”, or the “Company”), announces today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, NutraDried Food Company (“NutraDried”), has secured a national 12-week distribution opportunity (the “Club Promotion”) with a major warehouse club chain in Canada (the “Customer”).

Under the Club Promotion, NutraDried plans to ship 10 oz Gouda Moon Cheese® to supply all of the Customer’s club warehouses in Canada for the 12-week promotional term. The shipments are expected to be made in late December and into early January for the planned promotion at the beginning of 2022.

EnWave believes that NutraDried will have multiple opportunities to win new rotations with the same customer in both the U.S. and Canada during the 2022 fiscal year and intends to pursue new growth in this strategic channel. NutraDried has expanded its channel strategy to include branded product, private label and bulk sales and plans to introduce new formats of Moon Cheese® commercially to complement its current distribution.

Further, there is continued broad interest from grocery, natural and convenience buyers in core Moon Cheese® products as well as new formats scheduled to launch in 2022. NutraDried aims to confirm material new distribution in the coming months.

About EnWave

EnWave Corporation, a Canadian advanced technology company, has developed Radiant Energy Vacuum (“REV™”) – an innovative, proprietary method for the precise dehydration of food materials. EnWave has further developed patented methods for uniformly drying and decontaminating cannabis through the use of REV™ technology, shortening the time from harvest to marketable, high-quality cannabis products.

REV™ technology’s commercial viability has been demonstrated and is growing rapidly across several market verticals in the food, and pharmaceutical sectors, including legal cannabis. EnWave’s strategy is to sign royalty-bearing commercial licenses with innovative, disruptive companies in multiple verticals for the use of REV™ technology. The company has signed over fifty royalty-bearing licenses to date across 20 countries worldwide. In addition to these licenses, EnWave established a Limited Liability Corporation, NutraDried Food Company, LLC, to manufacture, market and sell all-natural dairy snack products in the United States, including the Moon Cheese® brand.

EnWave has introduced REV™ as a disruptive dehydration platform in the food and cannabis sectors: faster and cheaper than freeze drying, with better end product quality than air drying or spray drying. EnWave currently offers two distinct commercial REV™ platforms:

nutraREV® which is a drum-based system that dehydrates organic materials quickly and at low-cost, while maintaining high levels of nutrition, taste, texture and colour; and, quantaREV® which is a tray-based system used for continuous, high-volume low-temperature drying.

EnWave is also active in the pharmaceutical industry through a joint development agreement with GEA Lyophil, a leader in GMP drying machinery.

More information about EnWave is available at www.enwave.net.

EnWave Corporation

Mr. Brent Charleton, CFA

President and CEO

For further information:

Brent Charleton, CFA , President and CEO at +1 (778) 378-9616

E-mail: bcharleton@enwave.net

Dan Henriques, CA, CPA, Chief Financial Officer at +1 (604) 835-5212

E-mail: dhenriques@enwave.net

