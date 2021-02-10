EnWave Sells Third REV™ Machine to U.S. Army for Production of Close Combat Military Rations

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EnWave Corporation (TSX-V:ENW | FSE:E4U) (“EnWave”, or the “Company”) announced today that it has signed a Purchase Contract (the “Agreement”) with the United States Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Soldier Center (“U.S. Army”) to supply a 10kW Radiant Energy Vacuum (“REV™”) dehydration machine. This machine will be used by a third-party contract manufacturer (the “Manufacturing Partner”) to produce Close Combat Assault Rations for field testing. The Manufacturing Partner will be selected and approved by the U.S. Army.This Agreement marks an important milestone in the U.S. Army’s plans to advance the use of EnWave’s REV™ technology. By selecting a Manufacturing Partner and purchasing additional machinery, the U.S. Army will be able to source commercial REV™-dried products for use in Close Combat Assault Rations that they acquire from approved MRE suppliers. EnWave intends to negotiate commercial processing rights with the Manufacturing Partner to continue utilizing REV™ technology to manufacture military rations for the U.S. Army on an ongoing basis, and potentially to sell REV™-dried products to their commercial customer base.The U.S. military is seeking lighter field rations that will keep troops fueled and satisfied, while improving nutritional quality and taste. The Close Combat Assault Rations developed by the U.S. Army using REV™ technology are up to 40% lighter than standard ready-to-eat meals (“MREs”), are nutrient dense and extremely compact. The U.S. Army plans to sign a cooperative research and development agreement (the “CRADA”) with the Manufacturing Partner to operate the 10kW REV™ equipment at its industrial-scale food processing facility to produce several shelf-stable, compressed, REV™-dried Close Combat Assault Rations. The use of the 10kW REV™ machine by the Manufacturing Partner will be limited to solely supplying the U.S. Army under the terms of the CRADA, but may sell to commercial customers after signing a royalty-bearing commercial license agreement with EnWave.About the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Soldier Center (CCDC Soldier Center)

Formerly known as the U.S. Army Natick Soldier Research, Development and Engineering Center, the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Soldier Center optimizes and modernizes individual soldiers and squad performance, and increases combat readiness and lethality to ensure dominance in multi-domain operations. CCDC Soldier Center uses science and engineering expertise, in collaboration with Department of Defense, industry and academia partners in the innovation ecosystem, to advance soldier/squad performance optimization, readiness, lethality, and synthetic training environments. The CCDC Soldier Center’s research and development focus is concentrated on six core domains, each of which provides exactly what the soldier needs given the unique combat environment in which they serve. These include Basic & Early Applied Research; Clothing & Protective Equipment; Airdrop/Aerial Delivery; DoD Combat Feeding; Expeditionary Maneuver Support; Soldier/Small Combat Unit Technology Maturation & Demonstration; Human Systems Integration Sciences; and DoD Combat Feeding. This Soldier Center ensures our Soldiers are optimized, protected, and lethal.About EnWave

EnWave Corporation, a Vancouver-based advanced technology company, has developed a Radiant Energy Vacuum (“REV™”) – an innovative, proprietary method for the precise dehydration of organic materials. EnWave has further developed patent-pending methods for uniformly drying and decontaminating cannabis through the use of REV™ technology, shortening the time from harvest to high-quality, marketable cannabis products.REV™ technology’s commercial viability has been demonstrated and is growing rapidly across several market verticals in the food, and pharmaceutical sectors, including legal cannabis. EnWave’s strategy is to sign royalty-bearing commercial licenses with innovative, disruptive companies in multiple verticals for the use of REV™ technology. The company has signed over forty royalty-bearing licenses to date in twenty countries world-wide. In addition to these licenses, EnWave established a Limited Liability Corporation, NutraDried Food Company, LLC, to manufacture, market and sell all-natural dairy snack products in the United States, including the Moon Cheese® brand.EnWave has introduced REV™ as a disruptive dehydration platform in the food and cannabis sectors: faster and cheaper than freeze drying, with better end product quality than air drying or spray drying. EnWave currently offers two distinct commercial REV™ platforms:nutraREV® which is a drum-based system that dehydrates organic materials quickly and at low-cost, while maintaining high levels of nutrition, taste, texture and colour; and,quantaREV® which is a tray-based system used for continuous, high-volume low-temperature drying.More information about EnWave is available at www.enwave.net .

EnWave Corporation

Mr. Brent Charleton, CFA

President and CEOFor further information:

Brent Charleton, CFA, President and CEO at +1 (778) 378-9616

