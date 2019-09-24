Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | EnWave Signs Commercial License Agreement with Patatas Fritas Torres S.L. and Receives Purchase Order for REVTM Machinery EnWave Signs Commercial License Agreement with Patatas Fritas Torres S.L. and Receives Purchase Order for REVTM Machinery CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedInterbit™ Provides Corporate UpdatePanoro Minerals Announces Receipt of Early Deposit Payment from Wheaton Precious Metals for the Cotabambas Project, PeruGlobex Options Bräunsdorf Silver Project to Excellon Resources