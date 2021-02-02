EPCOR Receives Grant to Build Reclaimed Water Pipeline

PHOENIX, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR) has awarded EPCOR USA a $250,000 grant to help build a new reclaimed water pipeline for the benefit of San Tan (formerly Johnson Utilities) customers, agricultural water users, and the San Tan Valley region. This supports water management goals in the Phoenix Active Management Area by reducing demand for groundwater pumping.

Under the terms of the Lower Colorado Basin Drought Contingency Plan (DCP), Arizona stakeholders agreed to offset Central Arizona Project water reductions to agricultural users by making alternate sources available. EPCOR is the only private water company participating in the DCP Mitigation Agreement.As Interim Manager, and now the owner of Johnson Utilities, EPCOR has committed to deliver up to 2,200 acre-feet of reclaimed water annually – enough to cover more than 2,200 football fields in a foot of water – from the Pecan Wastewater Treatment Plant to the New Magma Irrigation and Drainage District (NMIDD).Located between Queen Creek and Florence, the NMIDD encompasses approximately 27,000 irrigable acres. EPCOR will deliver highly treated reclaimed water to the district through this new pipeline, the Pecan treatment facility and the NMIDD irrigation system, offsetting water that would have been pumped out of the ground for irrigation.EPCOR USA President Joe Gysel said, “The Pecan to New Magma Reclaim Water Line is a creative long-term solution for our San Tan customers and helps conserve vital reclaimed water resources. We’re grateful for the grant from the ADWR, which will help us put this important new infrastructure in the ground.”This project will partially offset the need for groundwater replenishment from the Central Arizona Groundwater Replenishment District, which in turn will help control future costs.For further information, please contact:Rebecca Stenholm

