EPCOR USA Completes Johnson Utilities Acquisition

Regulatory approval for the transfer of ownership was received from the Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) on December 22, 2020. The financial transaction and transfer of ownership from Johnson Utilities to EPCOR was completed January 29, 2021.Recognizing the potential of the San Tan Valley, George Johnson founded Johnson Utilities in 1997. Under George Johnson’s ownership of Johnson Utilities, the area experienced significant growth.Now known as the San Tan water and wastewater districts, EPCOR’s newest service areas are located just southeast of the greater metropolitan Phoenix area and anchor the Arizona Sun Corridor connecting the Phoenix and Tucson metropolitan areas, one of the most desirable growth corridors in the country. The 160-square-mile service area serves approximately 29,450 water and 40,160 wastewater customers in the communities of Florence, Queen Creek and unincorporated San Tan Valley in Pinal County.“We’re honored to be part of these vibrant communities where values that are important to EPCOR – family and community – are both the foundation and the future. We look forward to being an active community partner and bringing the kind of investment that is essential for job opportunities and the region’s strong long-term economic outlook,” said Joe Gysel, President of EPCOR USA.The ACC appointed EPCOR Interim Manager of Johnson Utilities in August 2018 and the company has worked to enhance service and reliability, address public health issues, and significantly improve customer satisfaction. More than $138 million in infrastructure improvements are still necessary over the next three years, including the construction of a new treatment facility and the expansion of another.“This is the beginning of a new chapter. We are fully committed to bringing these customers safe, reliable service that is consistent with customer expectations, our brand and company values and we’re eager to get started,” Gysel said.For further information, please contact:Rebecca Stenholm

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, EPCOR USA’s wholly owned subsidiaries build, own and operate water and wastewater and natural gas facilities and infrastructure in the southwestern United States. EPCOR USA is among the largest private water utilities in the Southwest and the largest in Arizona, providing water, wastewater, wholesale water and natural gas services to approximately 780,000 people across 42 communities and 18 counties in Arizona, New Mexico and Texas.About EPCOR Utilities Inc.

EPCOR, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, builds, owns and operates electrical, natural gas and water transmission and distribution networks, water and wastewater treatment facilities, sanitary and stormwater systems, and infrastructure in Canada and the United States. The Company also provides electricity, natural gas and water products and services to residential and commercial customers. EPCOR, headquartered in Edmonton, is an Alberta Top 75 employer.



