EPCOR’s Heart + Soul Fund is giving a leg up to those who lend a helping hand

EDMONTON, Alberta, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As part of its commitment to provide $1.25 million to help uplift Edmontonians and revitalize our community, EPCOR is pleased to announce the second wave of Heart + Soul Fund recipients: Edmonton Public Schools Foundation, Hope Mission and Terra Centre for Teen Parents. The United Way’s kick-off conference in September was also previously funded.

Funding is being provided to support these organizations in adapting their fundraising efforts in the changing landscape brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic so they can continue to deliver vital services to Edmontonians.“Many organizations in our community have been hit hard by the pandemic, including those organizations whose purpose is to help others,” said John Elford, Senior Vice President, Corporate Services, EPCOR. “Sometimes a helping hand needs a helping hand, and our Heart + Soul Fund is intended to support these organizations in continuing to help the people in our community who need it most.”The Hope Mission is helping to bring “Hope for the Hungry” through its annual fall fundraiser, which is aimed at raising enough to serve more than 42,000 meals. Through the Heart + Soul Fund, EPCOR matched $25,000 in donations during the Yards for Hope Radiothon on CISN 103.9 on October 7 and 8, which helped inspire more people to give. Donations can continue to be made online at hopemission.com/radiothon.“Hope Mission is so grateful for EPCOR’s care and compassion for our most vulnerable homeless guests — especially during this challenging time,” said Bruce Reith, Executive Director, Hope Mission. EPCOR’s support of our annual radiothon through the Heart + Soul Fund is going to provide meals and essential care to the homeless during this pandemic. We know that EPCOR’s generosity has inspired many others to join this effort to help the hungry this Thanksgiving.”Terra Centre, which supports pregnant and parenting teens through programs that help build parenting skills while overcoming life challenges, is making use of the Heart + Soul Fund to deliver its first-ever virtual event. Laughs Over Lunch (LOL) on October 8 features a live improv show by Rapid Fire Theatre, a delicious meal and a gift bag filled with local delights. Learn more at terracentre.ca/lol.“The support from EPCOR’s Heart + Soul Fund will provide guests at Laughs Over Lunch the opportunity to double their impact through EPCOR’s generous matching gift,” said Karen Mottershead, Executive Director, Terra Centre. “During these unprecedented times, community members are motivated to make the greatest impact possible when donating, and EPCOR’s support makes this possible to ensure we can continue to serve our young families during COVID-19 and beyond.”The Edmonton Public Schools Foundation is finding new ways to engage prospective donors while addressing challenges with traditional fundraising as a result of the pandemic. Watch foundation.epsb.ca for an announcement regarding its end-of-year fundraiser, featuring an opportunity to double the impact of donations through matching funds from the EPCOR Heart + Soul Fund. EPCOR is also helping to offset the Foundation’s new fundraising costs, so donations can go directly to supporting kids in the classroom.“It is no longer ‘business as usual’ for how charities raise funds,” said Emmy Stuebing, Director, Edmonton Public Schools Foundation. “As we explore new strategies to raise the funds we need to deliver our programs, we are facing increased costs. To have a community partner like EPCOR step up and support these evolving strategies with financial support ensures the dollars we raise actually go directly to our mission rather than fundraising costs.” Quick Facts:EPCOR’s investment in COVID-19 pandemic relief and recovery totals $2 million in 2020. This includes:

- $1.25 million Heart + Soul Fund by EPCOR.

- $300,000 for the United Way and Edmonton Community Foundation.

- $82,000 for local Edmonton charities from employee matching campaign.

- More than $400,000 in top-up support for EPCOR’s existing Edmonton community partners and recovery efforts in the other jurisdictions EPCOR operates.The $2 million for pandemic relief and recovery efforts is in addition to the $1 million EPCOR provides annually in community support.For more information contact:Adam Sidon

Media Relations

780-412-4962

epcormedia@epcor.comAbout EPCOREPCOR, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, builds, owns and operates electrical, natural gas and water transmission and distribution networks, water and wastewater treatment facilities, sanitary and stormwater systems, and infrastructure in Canada and the United States. The Company also provides electricity, natural gas and water products and services to residential and commercial customers. EPCOR, headquartered in Edmonton, is an Alberta Top 75 employer.



CBJ Newsmakers