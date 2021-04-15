ePlay Announces Corporate Acquisition and Klocked App Early Access Program

LOS ANGELES, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ePlay Digital Inc . ( CSE:EPY | OTC:EPYFF | FSE:2NY2 ) (the “Company” or “ePlay”) announces that it has acquired start-up company Holo3D Technologies Inc. and its marketing assets in an all-stock deal. The new app, first announced in August informally as Holodeck, is officially called Klocked. The website at Klocked.me is live and accepting early access participants. The Klocked advisory team includes technology and media executives Danielle Quatrochi , Waylon Ian Chin, Joey Brander, Pro Stergiou, and Mo Iqbal. The much anticipated release of Klocked will follow its early access program launching today.

“This is ePlay’s first acquisition, in what we think will be many to come. ePlay has been building augmented reality fitness technology for everyday running, group runs, and races,” says Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay Digital. “With Klocked, we can now accelerate marketing with brands, end users, and race organizers.”

Klocked.me is now officially accepting early access participants and expects to launch in stages for specific courses in selected cities in North America and beyond. The Klocked app earns revenue through race registration fees (expected to start at $60 per participant), advertising, in-app purchases, and share of the revenue from partnered races with race organizers and charities with our unique live augmented reality experience only possible with Klocked.

“Klocked is phenomenal and we can’t wait to introduce the augmented reality running experience,” says Michael Smith, former Olympic Decathlete and Sports Broadcaster. “Running into Olympic Stadium or on a classic marathon course in Boston or London is now possible for all runners.”

The Klocked website has landing pages for athletic brands to learn more about partnering on driving new revenue from digital wearables, NFT’s, virtual, and physical races. Race organizers and charities can schedule a Klocked demo at Klocked.me to determine how to drive new revenue from races.

The sports technology market is expected to grow to USD $31.1 billion over the next 3 years. The leading competitors have over 70 million users , growing by 1 million users per month during the pandemic.

This transaction is not at arms-length as the CEO of the Company has a shareholder interest in the private company being acquired. The Company is relying upon certain exemptions available to it under National Instrument 61-101.

ePlay Digital Inc. is a mobile game creator and publisher specializing in sports, eSports and entertainment augmented reality titles, including their new augmented reality running app, Klocked.me , flagship title Big Shot Basketball and Howie Mandel mobile game collaboration – HowiesGames.com . ePlay is operated by an award-winning team of sports, gaming and eSports leaders as well as broadcast and digital technology industry experts, software engineers and athletes who have brought dozens of game titles to market for companies including Time Warner Cable, ESPN, Sony Pictures, AXS TV, Intel, AXN, Fiat, CBS, and others.

ePlay’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Mobovivo eSports, specializes in augmented reality, mobile game development and mobile eSports streaming.

