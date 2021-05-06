Equipment Sales & Service Limited named one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies

TORONTO, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Equipment Sales & Service Limited was recognized for overall business performance and sustained growth with the prestigious Canada’s Best Managed Companies designation. The 2021 Best Managed program award winners are amongst the best-in-class of Canadian owned and managed companies with revenues over $25 million demonstrating leadership in the areas of strategy, capabilities and innovation, culture and commitment, and financials to achieve sustainable growth. Now in its 28th year, Canada’s Best Managed Companies remains one of the country’s leading business awards programs recognizing Canadian-owned and managed companies for innovative, world-class business practices. Every year, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies compete for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates the calibre of their management abilities and practices.

Michael and Peter Willis, Co-Executive Chairmen and owners of Equipment Sales and Service Limited stated: “2020 was without question the most complicated and different year for ESS. As we entered March, like most everyone, we had no idea how the year would unfold. Trepidation was the overriding sentiment. Thanks to the ingenuity, flexibility and hard work of all of our employees, we implemented protocols, which despite never having been experienced before, were embraced and worked. Thankfully, ESS was deemed an essential service and benefited from the Canada Employment Wage Subsidy to the extent not one employee in Canada was laid off or lost their job. We were very fortunate. As the year closed, we were pleased that our acquisitions and strategies had proved effective, in spite of the pandemic, and that once again we were and are honoured to be awarded the Best Managed Companies Platinum designation.”

“This year’s Best Managed winners are a shining example of the importance of leadership in the face of adversity,” said Kari Lockhart, Partner, Deloitte Private and Co-Leader, Canada’s Best Managed Companies program. “By using their unique purpose as the bedrock of their organizational foundation, they were able to chart a path forward with courage and resilience. In a year unlike any other, these companies should be proud not only of this prestigious designation, but the ever-important role they play in the progress and prosperity of Canada.”

Applicants are evaluated by an independent judging panel comprised of representatives from program sponsors in addition to special guest judges. 2021 Best Managed companies share commonalities that include (but are not limited to) enabling a remote workforce, making employee health a top priority, acting with an increased sense of purpose and social responsibility, and a significantly heightened focus on cash flow.

Morgan Cronin, President of ESS, noted that: “It is very gratifying to again retain our Best Managed Companies Platinum status for the year 2020. I would like to take this opportunity to pay tribute to the people of Equipment Sales and Service. Our staff came through for us during a challenging 2020. They worked tirelessly as the company adjusted to the challenges presented by Covid 19. Though some had to work remotely and others had to observe strict Pandemic Protocols, our people still made 2020 a successful business year. A thank you to all our people.”

“This year’s Best Managed winners demonstrate the organizational grit required to thrive in these increasingly uncertain times,” said Peter Brown, Partner, Deloitte Private and Co-Leader, Canada’s Best Managed Companies program. “By putting their people first, and showing the courage to experiment and take risks, they were able to overcome some of today’s most pressing challenges. This year’s winners were able to succeed because they weren’t afraid to fail.”

2021 winners of the Canada’s Best Managed Companies award will be honoured at a virtual gala. The Best Managed virtual symposium will address leading-edge business issues that are key to the success of today’s business leaders. The Best Managed program is sponsored by Deloitte Private, CIBC, Canadian Business, Smith School of Business, and TMX Group.

About Canada’s Best Managed Companies

Canada’s Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues over $25 million. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada’s Best Managed Companies new winner (new winners selected each year); 2) Canada’s Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, Canadian Business, Smith School of Business, and TMX Group.

For further information, visit http://www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

About Equipment Sales & Service Limited

Equipment Sales & Service Limited was founded in 1946, ranking it with Canada’s oldest and most established equipment companies. Now in our third generation as a private family-owned business, ESS retains the flexibility to respond to customer needs quickly and to keep pace with our rapidly changing global economy. ESS takes pride in delivering a personal standard of service to customers based on our traditional values of hard work, integrity, and shared responsibility. In addition to our sales of heavy equipment, ESS is one of Canada’s largest national service providers, supporting all makes of machinery with factory-trained service technicians and the nation’s largest inventory of OEM, wear parts, and aftermarket parts. Our commitment to customer service is matched by our commitment to ESS employees. Our safety policy and staff training programs are designed to keep ESS personnel healthy, productive, and at the top of the equipment service professions.

