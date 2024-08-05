ERES Declares August 2025 Monthly Distribution

TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: ERE.UN, “ERES”) is pleased to announce that the trustees of ERES have declared the August 2025 monthly cash distribution of €0.005 per Unit and Class B LP Unit (the “August 2025 Distribution”), being equivalent to €0.06 per Unit annualized. The distribution will be payable to holders of the Units and Class B LP Units (the “Unitholders”) of record on August 29, 2025, with payment on September 15, 2025.

The Euro-denominated distribution will be paid in Canadian dollars based on the exchange rate on the date of payment (estimated C$0.00801 per Unit and Class B LP Unit). Registered Unitholders will be provided with an option to elect to receive such distribution in Euros rather than Canadian dollars. If no such election is made, registered Unitholders will be paid the distribution in Canadian dollars based on the above exchange rate mechanism. Beneficial Unitholders will not have an option to elect to receive the distribution in Euros. The final cash distribution in respect of July 2025 was C$0.00801 per Unit and Class B LP Unit.

As disclosed in its press release dated July 31, 2025, the Board of Trustees has announced an intention to cease ERES’s regular monthly cash distributions, subject to completion of certain pending dispositions. The August 2025 Distribution is anticipated to be ERES’s final regular monthly distribution.

About ERES

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s Units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current portfolio of high-quality, multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands. As at June 30 2025, ERES owned 2,592 residential suites, including 1,556 suites classified as assets held for sale, and ancillary retail space located in the Netherlands, and owned one commercial property in Germany and one commercial property in Belgium, with a total fair value of approximately €709.8 million, including approximately €366.0 million of assets held for sale. For more information about ERES, its business and its investment highlights, please visit our website at www.eresreit.com and our public disclosure which can be found under our profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

ERES’s registered and principal business office is located at 11 Church Street, Suite 401, Toronto, Ontario M5E 1W1.

For further information

ERES

Mr. Mark Kenney

Chief Executive Officer

416.861.9404

[email protected] ERES

Ms. Jenny Chou

Chief Financial Officer

416.354.0188

[email protected]



