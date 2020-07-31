TORONTO, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:ERE.UN, “ERES” or the “REIT”) announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire a multi-residential property located in the municipality of Renkum in the eastern Netherlands (the “Doorwerth Property”). The Doorwerth Property is a three-building, 8-floor multi-residential property that is comprised of 120 residential suites and 24 parking units. It is 100% owned and is currently 97.5% occupied, with approximately 67% of the residential suites liberalized.



