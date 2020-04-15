TORONTO, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX-V:ERE.UN, “ERES”) is pleased to announce that the trustees of ERES have declared the April 2020 monthly cash distribution of €0.00875 per Unit and Class B LP Unit (the “April Distribution”), being equivalent to €0.105 per Unit annualized. The distribution will be payable to holders of the Units and Class B LP Units (the “Unitholders”) of record on April 30, 2020, with payment on May 15, 2020.



