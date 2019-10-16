TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX-V:ERE.UN, “ERES”) is pleased to announce that the trustees of ERES have declared the October 2019 monthly cash distribution of €0.00875 per Unit and Class B LP Unit (the “October Distribution”), being equivalent to €0.105 per Unit annualized. The distribution will be payable to holders of the Units and Class B LP Units (the “Unitholders”) of record on October 31, 2019, with payment on November 15, 2019.



