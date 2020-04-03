TORONTO, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX-V:ERE.UN, “ERES”) announced today that it has secured mortgage financing on its December 16, 2019 acquisition of a Netherlands property (the “Kameleon Property”) in the principal amount of €18.7 million for the retail portion and €44.3 million for the residential portion. The facilities agreement was executed on March 27, 2020, and provides the retail tranche with a 4-year term to maturity and the residential tranche with a 7-year term to maturity, with proceeds expected by late April 2020.



CBJ Newsmakers