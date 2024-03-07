Ero Copper Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Operating and Financial Results

(all amounts in US dollars, unless otherwise noted)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) (“Ero” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its operating and financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023. Management will host a conference call tomorrow, Friday, March 8, 2024, at 11:30 a.m. eastern time to discuss the results. Dial-in details for the call can be found near the end of this press release.

HIGHLIGHTS

Fourth quarter copper production was 11,760 tonnes, bringing full-year copper production to 43,857 tonnes

Copper C1 cash costs (*) for the quarter and year were $1.75 and $1.80, respectively. Including the benefit of realized gains on designated foreign exchange hedges, fourth quarter and full-year copper C1 cash costs (*) were $1.59 and $1.68, respectively

for the quarter and year were $1.75 and $1.80, respectively. Including the benefit of realized gains on designated foreign exchange hedges, fourth quarter and full-year copper C1 cash costs were $1.59 and $1.68, respectively Fourth quarter gold production was 16,867 ounces, contributing to record full-year gold production of 59,222 ounces

Gold C1 cash costs (*) for the quarter and year were $413 and $422, respectively. All-in Sustaining Costs (“AISC”) (*) for the same periods were $991 and $957, respectively

for the quarter and year were $413 and $422, respectively. All-in Sustaining Costs (“AISC”) for the same periods were $991 and $957, respectively Fourth quarter and full-year financial results reflect the continued execution of the Company’s growth initiatives, including completion of the NX60 initiative, which resulted in record full-year operating margins at the Xavantina Operations Net income attributable to the owners of the Company for the quarter and year were $36.5 million and $92.8 million, respectively, or $0.37 and $0.98, respectively, per share on a diluted basis Adjusted net income attributable to the owners of the Company (*) for the quarter and year were $20.7 million and $82.8 million, respectively, or $0.21 and $0.87, respectively, per share on a diluted basis Fourth quarter and full-year adjusted EBITDA (*) were $50.3 million and $183.5 million, respectively



(*) These are non-IFRS measures and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Please refer to the Company’s discussion of Non-IFRS measures in its Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023 and the Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures section at the end of this press release.

The Company achieved significant milestones across its organic growth projects Construction of the Tucumã Project progressed significantly, reaching over 90% physical completion as of February 2024. With production of copper concentrate on schedule to commence in H2 2024, the Company’s transition from construction to commissioning is underway. The total direct project capital estimate remains unchanged at approximately $310 million The Caraíba mill expansion, which is expected to increase mill throughput capacity from 3.2 to 4.2 million tonnes per annum, was completed in December 2023 with design capacity achieved by year-end Following the completion of surface infrastructure, the main shaft sinking phase for the Pilar Mine’s new external shaft commenced as planned in December 2023. The new external shaft component of the Pilar 3.0 initiative is fully contracted, and projected capital expenditures are within budget



During the quarter, amid an uncertain macroeconomic climate, the Company’s management team prudently elected to fortify its balance sheet with a bought deal equity financing. Net proceeds from the transaction of $104.3 million contributed to available liquidity at year-end of $261.7 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $111.7 million and $150.0 million of undrawn availability under the Company’s senior secured revolving credit facility

The Company is reaffirming its 2024 production, operating cost, and capital expenditure guidance

“2023 was a cornerstone year in advancing our growth strategy,” stated David Strang, Chief Executive Officer. “Our investments over the past few years position us well for the future at both the Xavantina Operations, where we successfully completed the NX60 initiative, and at the Caraíba Operations with the completion of our mill expansion and the excellent progress made on the new external shaft for the Pilar Mine.”

“However, the most significant transformation in our consolidated production profile and cash flows is projected to begin in the second half of this year when production is scheduled to commence at the Tucumã Project. With physical completion at over 90% and capital expenditures on the project starting to wind down, we are approaching an exciting inflection point when we expect to see these investments begin to yield strong shareholder returns.”

FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2023 REVIEW

Mining & Milling Operations The Caraíba Operations processed 3.2 million tonnes of ore grading 1.49% copper, producing 43,857 tonnes of copper in concentrate for the year after metallurgical recoveries of 91.4% Higher mill throughput volumes and processed copper grades during the fourth quarter resulted in copper production of 11,760 tonnes in concentrate, representing an increase of 9.2% compared to the third quarter Full-year mill throughput volumes increased 12.8%, partially offsetting the impact of a planned decrease in mined and processed copper grades compared to 2022 The Xavantina Operations processed 136,002 tonnes of ore grading 15.13 grams per tonne, producing a record 59,222 ounces of gold in 2023 after metallurgical recoveries of 89.5% Fourth quarter processed gold grades continued to exceed expectations, averaging 17.18 grams per tonne and resulting in production of 16,867 ounces for the quarter The successful completion of the NX60 initiative contributed to increases in processed gold grades and gold production of 98.8% and 38.8%, respectively, compared to 2022



Organic Growth Projects The Company continued to make significant construction progress at its Tucumã Project, achieving over 90% physical completion as of February 2024. With production of copper concentrate on schedule to commence in H2 2024, the Company’s transition from construction to commissioning is underway. Key milestones include: Site fully energized in January 2024 following commissioning of the main substation and completion of the 16-kilometer power line tie-in with the national grid Pre-stripping activities continue to track ahead of schedule with approximately 25,000 tonnes of sulphide ore stockpiled for process plant commissioning as at the end of February 2024 Mechanical completion and sub-component commissioning (lubrication, hydraulic, electrical, instrumentation and automation systems) continues to progress on schedule Dry commissioning of the crushing circuit, encompassing the primary and secondary crushers as well as screening and conveyance systems, was completed in February 2024, approximately one month ahead of schedule The total direct project capital estimate remains approximately $310 million To date, the Tucumã Project has recorded no lost-time injuries with over three million hours of work completed since 2022 At the Caraíba Operations, the Company made important advancements on its Pilar 3.0 initiative during the quarter. This initiative aims to transform the Pilar Mine into a two-mine system capable of sustaining annual ore production levels of approximately 3.0 million tonnes The Caraíba mill expansion, which is expected to increase mill throughput capacity from 3.2 to 4.2 million tonnes per annum, was successfully completed in December 2023 with design capacity achieved by year-end Following the completion of the head-frame, winders and supporting surface infrastructure, the main shaft sinking phase for the Pilar Mine’s new external shaft commenced as planned in December 2023. The new external shaft component of the Pilar 3.0 initiative is fully contracted, and projected capital expenditures are within budget The Xavantina Operations’ NX60 initiative was successfully completed in 2023. As a result, the Company achieved record gold production for the year and expects to sustain annual gold production levels of 55,000 to 60,000 ounces moving forward



OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2023 – Q4 2023 – Q3 2022 – Q4 2023 2022 Operating Information Copper (Caraíba Operations) Ore Processed (tonnes) 812,202 806,096 745,850 3,231,667 2,864,230 Grade (% Cu) 1.59 1.46 1.84 1.49 1.76 Cu Production (tonnes) 11,760 10,766 12,664 43,857 46,371 Cu Production (000 lbs) 25,926 23,734 27,918 96,688 102,230 Cu Sold in Concentrate (tonnes) 11,429 10,090 13,301 42,595 46,816 Cu Sold in Concentrate (000 lbs) 25,197 22,244 29,323 93,906 103,211 Cu C1 cash cost(1)(2) $ 1.75 $ 1.92 $ 1.59 $ 1.80 $ 1.55 Gold (Xavantina Operations) Ore Processed (tonnes) 34,416 31,446 39,715 136,002 189,743 Grade (g / tonne) 17.18 18.72 10.17 15.13 7.61 Au Production (oz) 16,867 17,579 11,786 59,222 42,669 Au C1 cash cost(1) $ 413 $ 371 $ 445 $ 422 $ 560 Au AISC(1) $ 991 $ 844 $ 1,096 $ 957 $ 1,124 Financial Highlights ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Revenues $ 116.4 $ 105.2 $ 116.7 $ 427.5 $ 426.4 Gross profit 41.9 35.5 52.7 156.8 187.2 EBITDA(1) 73.7 28.3 53.6 208.7 208.3 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 50.3 42.9 53.2 183.5 198.3 Cash flow from operations 49.4 41.9 34.0 163.1 143.4 Net income 37.1 2.8 22.5 94.3 103.1 Net income attributable to owners of the Company 36.5 2.5 22.2 92.8 101.8 Per share (basic) 0.37 0.03 0.24 0.99 1.12 Per share (diluted) 0.37 0.03 0.24 0.98 1.10 Adjusted net income attributable to owners of the Company(1) 20.7 17.3 22.2 82.8 83.5 Per share (basic) 0.21 0.19 0.24 0.88 0.92 Per share (diluted) 0.21 0.18 0.24 0.87 0.91 Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments 111.7 87.6 317.4 111.7 317.4 Working capital(1) 25.7 32.8 263.3 25.7 263.3 Net (cash) debt(1) 314.5 331.8 100.7 314.5 100.7

(1) EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss) attributable to owners of the Company, adjusted net income (loss) per share attributable to owners of the Company, net (cash) debt, working capital, copper C1 cash cost, copper C1 cash cost including foreign exchange hedges, gold C1 cash cost and gold AISC are non-IFRS measures. These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Please refer to the Company’s discussion of Non-IFRS measures in its Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023 and the Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures section at the end of this press release.

(2) Copper C1 cash cost including foreign exchange hedges (per lb) in Q4 2023 and Fiscal 2023 were $1.59 and $1.68, respectively, compared to $1.59 in Q4 2022 and $1.67 in Fiscal 2022.

2024 PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE(*)

The Company’s 2024 production guidance reflects the ongoing execution of its organic growth strategy, including the successful completion of the Xavantina Operations’ NX60 initiative as well as the anticipated completion of the Tucumã Project, which remains on track to commence production in H2 2024. As a result, the Company expects to deliver consolidated copper production of 59,000 to 72,000 tonnes in concentrate and gold production of 55,000 to 60,000 ounces.

The Company’s 2024 copper C1 cash cost guidance on a consolidated basis is $1.50 to $1.75. This range incorporates several key updates relative to previous 2024 C1 cash cost projections, including a revised copper C1 cash cost calculation methodology, as detailed in the Company’s press release dated February 21, 2024.

At the Xavantina Operations, the gold C1 cash cost guidance range of $550 to $650 reflects improved fixed cost efficiencies driven by higher expected gold production, partially offsetting the impact of planned decreases to mined and processed gold grades. The gold AISC guidance range for 2024 is $1,050 to $1,150.

The Company’s updated cost guidance for 2024 assumes a foreign exchange rate of 5.00 BRL per USD, a gold price of $1,900 per ounce and a silver price of $23.00 per ounce.

Consolidated Copper Production (tonnes) Caraíba Operations 42,000 – 47,000 Tucumã Operations 17,000 – 25,000 Total 59,000 – 72,000 Consolidated Copper C1 Cash Costs(1)Guidance Caraíba Operations $1.80 – $2.00 Tucumã Operations $0.90 – $1.10 Total $1.50 – $1.75 The Xavantina Operations Au Production (ounces) 55,000 – 60,000 Gold C1 Cash Cost(1) Guidance $550 – $650 Gold AISC(1) Guidance $1,050 – $1,150

* Guidance is based on certain estimates and assumptions, including but not limited to, mineral reserve estimates, grade and continuity of interpreted geological formations and metallurgical performance. Please refer to the Company’s most recent Annual Information Form and Management of Risks and Uncertainties in the MD&A for complete risk factors.

(1) Please refer to the section titled “Alternative Performance (Non-IFRS) Measures” within the MD&A.

2024 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE(*)

2024 capital expenditures are expected to decrease to a range of $299 to $349 million due to the anticipated completion of the Tucumã Project, which is on track to commence production in the H2 2024. As a result, capital spend is expected to be weighted towards H1 2024.

The Company’s capital expenditure guidance includes an estimated $30 to $40 million allocated to consolidated exploration programs. This allocation includes approximately $20 million designated for drilling activities at the Caraíba Operations, including expenditures related to the Curaçá Valley nickel exploration program. Additionally, the Company has budgeted approximately $6 million for the first phase of work at the Furnas Project.

Capital expenditure guidance assumes an exchange rate of 5.10 USD:BRL for the Tucumã Project based on designated foreign exchange hedges with a weighted average ceiling and floor of 5.10 and 5.23 USD:BRL, respectively. All other capital expenditures assume an exchange rate of 5.00 USD:BRL. Figures presented below are in USD millions.

Caraíba Operations Growth $80 – $90 Sustaining $100 – $110 Total, Caraíba Operations $180 – $200 Tucumã Project Growth $65 – $75 Capitalized Ramp-Up Costs $4 – $6 Sustaining $2 – $5 Total, Tucumã Project $71 – $86 Xavantina Operations Growth $3 – $5 Sustaining $15 – $18 Total, Xavantina Operations $18 – $23 Consolidated Exploration Programs $30 – $40 Company Total Growth $148 – $170 Capitalized Ramp-Up Costs $4 – $6 Sustaining $117 – $133 Exploration $30 – $40 Total, Company $299 – $349

(*) Guidance is based on certain estimates and assumptions, including but not limited to, mineral reserve estimates, grade and continuity of interpreted geological formations and metallurgical performance. Please refer to the Company’s most recent Annual Information Form and Management of Risks and Uncertainties in the MD&A for complete risk factors.

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures

Financial results of the Company are presented in accordance with IFRS. The Company utilizes certain alternative performance (non-IFRS) measures to monitor its performance, including copper C1 cash cost, copper C1 cash cost including foreign exchange hedges, gold C1 cash cost, gold AISC, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income attributable to owners of the Company, adjusted net income per share, net (cash) debt, working capital and available liquidity. These performance measures have no standardized meaning prescribed within generally accepted accounting principles under IFRS and, therefore, amounts presented may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other mining companies. These non-IFRS measures are intended to provide supplemental information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

For additional details please refer to the Company’s discussion of non-IFRS and other performance measures in its Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023 which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.



Copper C1 cash cost and copper C1 cash cost including foreign exchange hedges

The following table provides a reconciliation of copper C1 cash cost to cost of production, its most directly comparable IFRS measure.

Reconciliation: 2023 – Q4 2023 – Q3 2022 – Q4 2023 2022 Cost of production $ 39,790 $ 39,345 $ 40,067 $ 153,187 $ 146,292 Add (less): Transportation costs & other 1,853 1,614 2,362 6,539 9,019 Treatment, refining, and other 7,332 6,574 9,989 28,323 36,156 By-product credits (3,394 ) (3,022 ) (6,103 ) (12,930 ) (22,282 ) Incentive payments (1,693 ) (1,609 ) (1,092 ) (5,668 ) (3,914 ) Net change in inventory 1,434 2,835 (861 ) 4,407 (6,040 ) Foreign exchange translation and other 20 (171 ) (47 ) (149 ) 373 C1 cash costs 45,342 45,566 44,315 173,709 159,604 (Gain) loss on foreign exchange hedges (4,185 ) (3,458 ) (78 ) (11,417 ) 12,498 C1 cash costs including foreign exchange hedges $ 41,157 $ 42,108 $ 44,237 $ 162,292 $ 172,102

Mining $ 26,646 $ 27,258 $ 26,433 $ 102,908 $ 94,086 Processing 8,177 8,362 8,033 30,736 30,155 Indirect 6,581 6,394 5,963 24,672 21,489 Production costs 41,404 42,014 40,429 158,316 145,730 By-product credits (3,394 ) (3,022 ) (6,103 ) (12,930 ) (22,282 ) Treatment, refining and other 7,332 6,574 9,989 28,323 36,156 C1 cash costs 45,342 45,566 44,315 173,709 159,604 (Gain) loss on foreign exchange hedges (4,185 ) (3,458 ) (78 ) (11,417 ) 12,498 C1 cash costs including foreign exchange hedges $ 41,157 $ 42,108 $ 44,237 $ 162,292 $ 172,102 Costs per pound Payable copper produced (lb, 000) 25,926 23,734 27,918 96,688 102,230 Mining $ 1.03 $ 1.15 $ 0.95 $ 1.06 $ 0.92 Processing $ 0.32 $ 0.35 $ 0.29 $ 0.32 $ 0.29 Indirect $ 0.25 $ 0.27 $ 0.21 $ 0.26 $ 0.21 By-product credits $ (0.13 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.22 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.22 ) Treatment, refining and other $ 0.28 $ 0.28 $ 0.36 $ 0.29 $ 0.35 Copper C1 cash cost $ 1.75 $ 1.92 $ 1.59 $ 1.80 $ 1.55 (Gain) loss on foreign exchange hedges $ (0.16 ) $ (0.15 ) $ — $ (0.12 ) $ 0.12 Copper C1 cash costs including foreign exchange hedges $ 1.59 $ 1.77 $ 1.59 $ 1.68 $ 1.67

Gold C1 cash cost and gold AISC

The following table provides a reconciliation of gold C1 cash cost and gold AISC to cost of production, its most directly comparable IFRS measure.

Reconciliation: 2023 – Q4 2023 – Q3 2022 – Q4 2023 2022 Cost of production $ 7,122 $ 6,323 $ 4,834 $ 25,209 $ 24,768 Add (less): Incentive payments (386 ) (320 ) (167 ) (1,424 ) (1,117 ) Net change in inventory 65 213 258 862 (119 ) By-product credits (248 ) (240 ) (199 ) (827 ) (613 ) Smelting and refining costs 113 101 61 353 234 Foreign exchange translation and other 296 453 462 806 742 C1 cash costs $ 6,962 $ 6,530 $ 5,249 $ 24,979 $ 23,895 Site general and administrative 1,492 1,304 1,196 5,366 3,648 Accretion of mine closure and rehabilitation provision 111 112 106 439 436 Sustaining capital expenditure 5,499 4,258 4,547 16,300 14,638 Sustaining leases 1,861 1,832 1,559 7,093 4,311 Royalties and production taxes 785 808 262 2,487 1,041 AISC $ 16,710 $ 14,844 $ 12,919 $ 56,664 $ 47,969

Costs Mining $ 3,430 $ 3,140 $ 2,311 $ 12,154 $ 12,529 Processing 2,315 2,165 2,067 8,433 7,917 Indirect 1,352 1,364 1,009 4,866 3,828 Production costs 7,097 6,669 5,387 25,453 24,274 Smelting and refining costs 113 101 61 353 234 By-product credits (248 ) (240 ) (199 ) (827 ) (613 ) C1 cash costs $ 6,962 $ 6,530 $ 5,249 $ 24,979 $ 23,895 Site general and administrative 1,492 1,304 1,196 5,366 3,648 Accretion of mine closure and rehabilitation provision 111 112 106 439 436 Sustaining capital expenditure 5,499 4,258 4,547 16,300 14,638 Sustaining leases 1,861 1,832 1,559 7,093 4,311 Royalties and production taxes 785 808 262 2,487 1,041 AISC $ 16,710 $ 14,844 $ 12,919 $ 56,664 $ 47,969 Costs per ounce Payable gold produced (ounces) 16,867 17,579 11,786 59,222 42,669 Mining $ 203 $ 179 $ 196 $ 205 $ 294 Processing $ 137 $ 123 $ 175 $ 142 $ 186 Indirect $ 80 $ 78 $ 86 $ 82 $ 90 Smelting and refining $ 7 $ 6 $ 5 $ 6 $ 5 By-product credits $ (14 ) $ (15 ) $ (17 ) $ (13 ) $ (15 ) Gold C1 cash cost $ 413 $ 371 $ 445 $ 422 $ 560 Gold AISC $ 991 $ 844 $ 1,096 $ 957 $ 1,124



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and Adjusted EBITDA

The following table provides a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net income, its most directly comparable IFRS measure.

Reconciliation: 2023 – Q4 2023 – Q3 2022 – Q4 2023 2022 Net Income $ 37,052 $ 2,811 $ 22,472 $ 94,304 $ 103,067 Adjustments: Finance expense 5,284 8,017 12,290 25,822 33,223 Finance income (1,989 ) (2,976 ) (5,041 ) (12,465 ) (10,295 ) Income tax expense (recovery) 8,415 (807 ) 7,540 18,047 23,316 Amortization and depreciation 24,980 21,299 16,361 83,024 58,969 EBITDA $ 73,742 $ 28,344 $ 53,622 $ 208,732 $ 208,280 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (24,871 ) 13,937 (4,569 ) (34,612 ) (19,910 ) Share based compensation 477 (1,185 ) 4,123 9,218 7,931 Unrealized loss (gain) on copper derivative contracts 955 1,814 — 115 — Incremental COVID-19 costs — — — — 1,956 Adjusted EBITDA $ 50,303 $ 42,910 $ 53,176 $ 183,453 $ 198,257

Note: In 2023 Q3, EBITDA has been updated to incorporate the adjustment of finance income. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for comparative periods have been updated accordingly.



Adjusted net income attributable to owners of the Company and Adjusted net income per share attributable to owners of the Company

The following table provides a reconciliation of Adjusted net income attributable to owners of the Company and Adjusted EPS to net income attributable to the owners of the Company, its most directly comparable IFRS measure.

Reconciliation: 2023 – Q4 2023 – Q3 2022 – Q4 2023 2022 Net income as reported attributable to the owners of the Company $ 36,549 $ 2,525 $ 22,159 $ 92,804 $ 101,831 Adjustments: Share based compensation 477 (1,185 ) 4,123 9,218 7,931 Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss on USD denominated balances in MCSA (10,308 ) 9,481 (1,782 ) (15,296 ) 25 Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss on foreign exchange derivative contracts (9,852 ) 7,530 (3,017 ) (7,552 ) (32,960 ) Unrealized loss on interest rate derivative contracts 951 1,808 — 115 — Incremental COVID-19 costs — — — — 1,944 Tax effect on the above adjustments 2,932 (2,873 ) 731 3,472 4,726 Adjusted net income attributable to owners of the Company $ 20,749 $ 17,286 $ 22,214 $ 82,761 $ 83,497 Weighted average number of common shares Basic 98,099,791 93,311,434 91,522,358 94,111,548 90,789,925 Diluted 98,482,755 94,009,268 92,551,916 94,896,334 92,170,656 Adjusted EPS Basic $ 0.21 $ 0.19 $ 0.24 $ 0.88 $ 0.92 Diluted $ 0.21 $ 0.18 $ 0.24 $ 0.87 $ 0.91



Net (Cash) Debt

The following table provides a calculation of net (cash) debt based on amounts presented in the Company’s consolidated financial statements as at the periods presented.

December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Current portion of loans and borrowings $ 20,381 $ 11,764 $ 15,703 Long-term portion of loans and borrowings 405,852 407,656 402,354 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (111,738 ) (44,757 ) (177,702 ) Short-term investments — (42,843 ) (139,700 ) Net (cash) debt $ 314,495 $ 331,820 $ 100,655



Working Capital and Available Liquidity

The following table provides a calculation for these based on amounts presented in the Company’s consolidated financial statements as at the periods presented.

December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Current assets $ 199,487 $ 174,113 $ 392,427 Less: Current liabilities (173,800 ) (141,284 ) (129,121 ) Working capital $ 25,687 $ 32,829 $ 263,306 Cash and cash equivalents 111,738 44,757 177,702 Short-term investments — 42,843 139,700 Available undrawn revolving credit facilities 150,000 150,000 75,000 Available liquidity $ 261,738 $ 237,600 $ 392,402



ABOUT ERO COPPER CORP

Ero is a high-margin, high-growth, low carbon-intensity copper producer with operations in Brazil and corporate headquarters in Vancouver, B.C. The Company’s primary asset is a 99.6% interest in the Brazilian copper mining company, Mineração Caraíba S.A. (“MCSA”), 100% owner of the Company’s Caraíba Operations (formerly known as the MCSA Mining Complex), which are located in the Curaçá Valley, Bahia State, Brazil and include the Pilar and Vermelhos underground mines and the Surubim open pit mine, and the Tucumã Project (formerly known as Boa Esperança), an IOCG-type copper project located in Pará, Brazil. The Company also owns 97.6% of NX Gold S.A. (“NX Gold”) which owns the Xavantina Operations (formerly known as the NX Gold Mine), comprised of an operating gold and silver mine located in Mato Grosso, Brazil. Additional information on the Company and its operations, including technical reports on the Caraíba Operations, Xavantina Operations and Tucumã Project, can be found on the Company’s website (www.erocopper.com), on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), and on EDGAR (www.sec.gov). The Company’s shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “ERO”.

