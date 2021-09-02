ESE Acquisition Target, Digital Motorsports, Announces Multi-Year Deal with Rising F3 Star Jack Doohan

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ESE Entertainment Inc. (TSXV: ESE) (OTCQB: ENTEF) (the “Company” or “ESE”) is excited to announce that its acquisition target, Auto Simulation Limited T/A Digital Motorsports (“Digital Motorsports”), an Ireland-based provider of advanced simulation racing infrastructure, technology and support, has signed a multi-year deal with Formula 3 racer, Jack Doohan.

Jack recently had an incredible performance at the Spa-Francorchamps where he placed first in two of three races in Formula 3, the fiercely competitive Formula 1 feeder series. ESE is delighted to announce a multi-year partnership deal that will see Jack represent Digital Motorsports as a Brand Ambassador until the end of 2022.

Digital Motorsports will be providing Jack with a bespoke professional spec simulator tailored to his requirements to aid his training and race preparation regimes. In addition, Digital Motorsports will be working closely with Jack and his engineers to fine tune the simulator to precisely replicate the Dallara Formula 3 car and its 3.4 litre Mecachrome V6 engine.

“I am excited to announce my partnership with Digital Motorsports. Motorsport simulators and sim racing are now a crucial element of the training and preparation regime for any professional driver on the road to Formula 1. The availability of testing and seat time is both limited and expensive, which makes access to a professional motorsport simulator an exciting prospect! It is an honour to partner with Digital Motorsports and to have the opportunity to take my racing career and simulator preparation to the next level thanks to their support. I can’t wait to get started!” commented Jack Doohan.

Jack is an 18 year-old Australian and part of the Red Bull junior driver program. He is the son of legendary motorcycle racer Mick Doohan, who won the 500cc World Championship five years in a row.

Jack made his FIA Formula 3 Championship debut last year and is currently positioned second in the championship. He competes amongst the best young drivers in the world, despite only having three years of experience in single-seater racing.

Jack starred in Formula 4 Racing in 2018, capturing three wins, 12 podium finishes and seven fastest laps in the British series.

In 2019, he scored two podium finishes in the Euroformula Open and was second in the Formula 3 Asian Championship with an impressive five wins, two poles, five fastest laps and 13 podium finishes.

After making his FIA Formula 3 debut in 2020, Jack returned in 2021 with his sights firmly set on winning the championship and with six rounds still to go, it’s very much within his grasp.

In addition to the drivers championship, Jack’s teammates David Shumacher (son of Ralf Schumacher) and Clement Novolak managed to close the gap in the constructors championship to just 16 points after last weekend’s successful trip to Spa-Francorchamps.

Digital Motorsports Director, Rob King, stated, “I think we’re just as excited as Jack is about this partnership. Jack has the talent and drive to succeed and we’re going to do everything we can to help him on his journey. Jack is a nice guy and because of this he is just like Button or Ricciardo – he’s the guy you’re betting on to win!”

“From a technology perspective, we have never been in a better place to offer simulators to drivers and teams that precisely replicate the real-world cars. Vehicle mapping, laser scanning and use of vehicle data has now got to a point where ultra-realism is accessible to everyone. To put that into perspective, team RLR M-Sport’s LMP3 simulator, which was supplied & developed by us is now so accurate that Tommy Foster’s qualifying lap at Le Mans last week was within 0.01 seconds of his best time on the simulator. Previously this level of vehicle dynamic realism was the reserve of teams with multi-million-dollar budgets, but we can now offer this tech to club racers, it’s an exciting time to be in this space,” added Mr. King.

Jack joins an impressive list of Digital Motorsports Ambassadors, competing across multiple motorsport disciplines:

James Deane – 3 Time World Drifting Champion

Craig Breen – Factory Hyundai WRC Driver

RLR M-Sport – LMP 3 team

Cian Carey – LMP2 & F3 Driver

Conor Shanahan – Red Bull Athlete & Drifter

Nicole Drought – Britcar Endurance Driver

Josh Malin – Porsche Carrera Cup Driver

Paul O’Connell – Hillclimb Champion, Formula Boss Champion & Leinster Trophy Winner

Aron Smith – BTCC driver

Jack Doohan – FIA F3 Driver

About Digital Motorsports

Digital Motorsports is an award-winning organization and one of the leading simulation racing companies worldwide. Digital Motorsports operates an ecommerce store and owns a portfolio of intellectual property related to racing simulator solutions, components, and cloud-based racing services. Additionally, Digital Motorsports is currently developing both products and technology to reduce the complexity and barriers to entry in sim racing. Digital Motorsports has key vendor distribution rights and partnerships in the industry. | www.digital-motorsports.com

About ESE

ESE is a Europe based entertainment and technology company focused on esports and gaming. ESE’s assets consist of multiple world-class operators in the gaming and esports industries. The Company’s capabilities include but are not limited to: physical infrastructure, broadcasting, global distribution for gaming and esports-related content, advertising, sponsorship support, and a growing esports team franchise, K1CK Esports. ESE is focused on bridging the gap between the European, Asian and North American esports industries. | www.ese.gg

