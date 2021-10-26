ESE Acquisition Target, Frenzy, to Produce Broadcasts for the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) World Championships

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ESE Entertainment Inc. (TSXV:ESE) (OTCQB:ENTEF) (the “Company” or “ESE”) is pleased to announce that its acquisition target, Frenzy sp. z.o.o. (“Frenzy”), will produce broadcasts of the PGL Major Stockholm 2021 tournament (the “Event”), one of the most prestigious esports tournaments in the world for the game Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (“CS:GO”). The broadcasts will be in cooperation with Fantasyexpo gaming agency, which has acquired broadcasting rights for the Event. Frenzy will be responsible for producing Polish broadcasts for the internet and linear television channel Polsat Games, which is owned by Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. Well-known European broadcasters and gaming analysts will cover the event from a television studio in Warsaw, Poland.

The PGL Major Stockholm 2021 is considered one of the most prestigious CS:GO tournaments in the world. Twenty-four of the best teams globally will compete for the World Championship title and their share of a $2 million prize pool, one of the biggest in CS:GO history. This year’s edition of the event is special because it will feature a live audience, the first time in 2-years since the coronavirus pandemic. The live Event will be held at the Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden.

“After a two-year break, the world’s best esports teams finally return to compete at the Major. We are happy that Frenzy will be part of this historical event, and thanks to the cooperation with Fantasyexpo agency, will produce the Polish broadcast. Such a prestigious tournament deserves the highest production standards possible. We can already say that this Major tournament will be available for viewers on both the channels of Polsat Games TV, and one of the most popular Polish commentators, Izak.” says Marcin Kilar, Managing Director at Frenzy.

“The PGL Major Stockholm 2021 is an event that became legendary even before its inception. It is a result of several factors – it is the first Major in two years that will bring back a live audience and offer a major prize pool of two million dollars. There will also be a Polish element in the tournament, that many fans will want to follow and that requires a special approach. That is why I am happily looking forward to our cooperation with Frenzy, as I know our teams will make all the effort to surpass expectations of the community. Moreover, let us not forget our #GamingBezBarier project, that we will introduce during the broadcast. Thanks to our experience, the Deaf will also be able to enjoy the show to its full potential.” comments Bartosz Wilczek, Head of Esports at Fantasyexpo.

About Frenzy

Frenzy is a media and production infrastructure company based in Poland, which is focused on the video game industry. The company creates and executes esports and gaming events, broadcasts, and media content. It also operates professional mobile, automated TV equipment, allowing it to produce reality shows from every part of the globe. Its main revenue streams include TV production, events and league organizations, and advertising campaigns. Frenzy was founded by Piotr Zak, a Member of the Supervisory Board of Cyfrowy Polsat S.A., one of the largest digital platforms in Europe and the largest in Central and Eastern Europe.

For more details of ESE’s acquisition of Frenzy, please see the Company’s press releases dated September 30, 2021 and October 25, 2021. Closing of ESE’s acquisition of Frenzy is subject to customary closing conditions, including TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Fantasyexpo

Fantasyexpo is a gaming agency offering strategic creative advice for brands, unique marketing sales campaigns, product, production and event campaigns. The agency recently secured an official and exclusive marketing and business partnership with PGL Esports, an organizer of esports events, which authorizes it to handle and acquire advertising partners both for local and global broadcasts.

About ESE

ESE is a Europe based entertainment and technology company focused on gaming, particularly on esports. The Company provides a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers, and brands by providing technology, infrastructure, and fan engagement services internationally. ESE also operates its own ecommerce channels, esports teams, and gaming leagues. In addition to the Company’s organic growth opportunities, the Company is considering selective acquisitions that align with its objective of becoming a dominant global player in esports technology and infrastructure. | www.ese.gg

